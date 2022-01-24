Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett named finalist for Broncos HC vacancy

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos will be having a second interview with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Hackett is interviewing for the team’s head coaching opening, which at one point Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy had also interviewed for.

Getsy, though, did not make the final cut for the Broncos as they narrowed their scope on the field of candidates. Hackett will join Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator (and former Atlanta Falcons head coach) Dan Quinn and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as finalists for the top coaching seat in Denver.

Hackett has been in Green Bay since 2019, Matt LaFleur’s first season in Green Bay, and his offense has produced three 13-win seasons and (likely) back-to-back MVP efforts from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Hackett has not called plays regularly for the team, he has contributed significantly in game-planning, specifically in the “gold zone” (his term for red zone.)

Aaron Rodgers talked about how the coaching staff splits situational football on offense:



Luke Getsy (QB)-Third down

Steno/Butkus (OL)-Run game

Nathaniel Hackett (OC)-"Gold zone" (red zone)

Jason Vrable (WR)-Two minute

Justin Outten (TE)/Ben Sirmens (RB)-Short yardage/goal line — Justis Mosqueda (Tank 2022 Thought Leader) (@JuMosq) December 28, 2021

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman has speculated that if Hackett does move on, Getsy could be promoted to an offensive coordinator role in Green Bay. Getsy was also interviewed by the Carolina Panthers for their offensive coordinator opening before the team eventually signed Ben McAdoo for the job.

Denver rumors loom, though, for Aaron Rodgers, as Schneidman notes. Would Getsy take a Broncos offensive coordinator job under Hackett if Rodgers joined them in Denver? Is being a non-play-caller under LaFleur for Jordan Love enough of a pitch to keep Getsy from looking elsewhere? Plenty of questions are still up in the air.