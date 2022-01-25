I Hate Gold: A Painful Packers Podcast

Remember when the Green Bay Packers were going to go to the Super Bowl? Good times.

In the debut of I Hate Gold (and definitely not the finale of I Love Gold), Tyler and Kris are joined by APC’s Paul Noonan for some group therapy. Plus, a look at the future for Aaron Rodgers, the Bears head coaching search, and where the hell Packers fans go from here.

Stay tuned every Tuesday for more episodes of I Love Gold. For the community, feel free to leave a comment with any segments that you’d love to hear from Tyler and Kris.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Take our podcast survey: sbnation.com/survey