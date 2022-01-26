UnPack Podcast: What do we hope the Packers learned this year?

If you’re dialing in for Packers podcasts in the days following a stunning playoff loss, you’re either a glutton for punishment or an eternal optimist. Either way, welcome!

On today’s episode of the UnPack Podcast, the crew gathers for catharsis and tries not to give too much of a postmortem on the game. Rather we’ll highlight a few lowlights and ponder more generally about the future of the team. Will Rodgers be back? Should he?

Finally, we ask the question “what do we hope the Packers learned this season?” Is there a lesson you hope they learned, that perhaps they’ll carry into the future?

