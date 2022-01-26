Aaron Rodgers wins PFWA’s MVP for the 2021 season

When the Associated Press named their All-Pro team and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned 34 of the 50 votes for the first-team’s signal-caller, it became obvious that he had the inside track for the Most Valuable Player Award. Despite dissenting opinions, like the one of Hub Arkush, nothing was going to stop Rodgers from bringing home hardware this awards season.

Today, the Pro Football Writers of America named Rodgers their MVP of the 2021 season. The PFWA also voted Rodgers MVP in 2011, 2014 and 2020, the same seasons that the AP gave him the award. As the Packers’ press release states, the NFL recognizes the AP’s MVP award as the league’s official MVP, but with how similarly these awards typically play out, you can see the PFWA’s award as the canary in the coal mine for what is to come.

The “official” MVP will be handed out on Thursday, February 10th during the league’s NFL Honors show. The two-hour show will announce the winners of the following awards:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Clutch Performance Play of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Celly of the Year

Unstoppable Performance of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

NFL Honors will be broadcast at 9 PM Eastern on ABC, NFL Network and ESPN+ from Los Angeles.