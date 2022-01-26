Packers DL Kenny Clark will not play in Pro Bowl due to injury

The Philadelphia Eagles announced today that their defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will play in this year’s Pro Bowl in the absence of Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark. Clark played 47 of 54 snaps (87 percent) on defense against the San Francisco 49ers in last week’s 13-10 divisional-round loss. That was good for the fifth-most on the defense and the most of any line of scrimmage defender.

Kicking in the door to Vegas!@Jay_MostWanted has been named to his first Pro Bowl after replacing Kenny Clark, who is unable to participate due to injury. pic.twitter.com/Pzr3JMVzuZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 26, 2022

Clark was never listed on the injury report in practice leading up to the divisional round game, though he did leave the Kansas City Chiefs game early in November due to a back issue. Clark never missed a game with that back injury but did miss the team’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens due to being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

As far as has been let on, Clark is not dealing with a nagging injury. This might be the case of a player who wants to take a break after a long season rather than something that Packers fans should worry about long-term. For what it’s worth, Clark did play in the Pro Bowl in 2020, his first appearance in the game, along with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and receiver Davante Adams.

Two other Packers, Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, were also voted to the initial Pro Bowl team last month. Running back Aaron Jones, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, cornerback Rasul Douglas and punter Corey Bojorquez were voted as alternates. The game will be played on January 6th in Las Vegas and will be streamed on ABC, ESPN and Disney XD.