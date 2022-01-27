Packers players react to OC Nathaniel Hackett taking over the Denver Broncos

Former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, seemingly a locker room favorite, is closing on a deal to become the Denver Broncos’ next head coach. This has spawned reactions from current and former Packers players about Hackett, which Acme Packing Company will update throughout the day. To say the least, it seems like Hackett will be missed in Green Bay.

Congratulations to coach Hackett and his family! Truly an amazing coach https://t.co/an2yTRqFwj — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) January 27, 2022

One of the absolute best human beings and smartest coaches around. Man this makes my heart happy seeing great people get rewarded. I wish my guy nothing but the absolute best. https://t.co/LlP5KmxYWA — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) January 27, 2022

the guys in Denver will love him! https://t.co/gbY6AKoFZS — Lane Taylor (@lanetaylor65) January 27, 2022

This is a W for the Broncos. Good luck coach! https://t.co/oS4mxfIdPD — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) January 27, 2022

As head coach Matt LaFleur mentioned in his post-season presser, the team will look to hire an in-house candidate at offensive coordinator when Hackett officially is named the Broncos head coach. Two offensive coaches hold coordinator titles at the moment: quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy (pass game coordinator) and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich (run game coordinator.) It would make the most sense that one of them, rather than another offensive positional coach without a coordinator title, is promoted up to standalone offensive coordinator.

It’s also worth noting that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a 2022 free agent, called Hackett “one of the absolute best human beings and smartest coaches around.” The Game Day NFL’s Jordan Schultz, who has been a little hit and miss with his reporting on Green Bay in the past, has stated that quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 2022 free agent receiver Davante Adams would like to reunite in Denver. This was prior to Hackett being named head coach of the Broncos. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, has reported that beyond Adams, Rodgers has told people that he wants Valdes-Scantling to join him wherever he plays in 2022.

APC will keep you updated as more comments on Hackett’s departure continue to trickle in.