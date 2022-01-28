Report: Bears interesting in Packers QB coach Luke Getsy for offensive coordinator opening

On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur stated that the Green Bay Packers would make an in-house hire at offensive coordinator if offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett did leave for a head coaching job. With Hackett now officially named the Denver Broncos’ next head coach, the assumption is that the promotion would be to quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy or offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich, the two remaining offensive coaches with coordinator titles.

On Friday, though, MMQB’s Albert Breer let the world know that the recently-hired Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is interested in hiring Getsy as his own offensive coordinator, with the pitch being that Getsy would be able to call plays in Chicago, a responsibility that LaFleur does in Green Bay. LaFleur should be all too familiar with this situation, as he once left the Los Angeles Rams for a lateral move as an offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans. This was due to the fact that head coach Sean McVay called played in Los Angeles, with Tennessee giving LaFleur the opportunity to do so for himself for the first time in his career.

Getsy not only draws interest from Chicago, but also interviewed with the Carolina Panthers during their offensive coordinator search and was considered a head coaching candidate for his alma mater Akron before the university hired his mentor Joe Moorhead. To make matters worse for Green Bay, Hackett’s Broncos have requested that Stenavich be interviewed for Denver’s offensive coordinator job, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While it’s unlikely, there is the possibility that the Packers’ three most important offensive coaches under LaFleur all leave this offseason for promotions elsewhere. That could make quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ February decision much easier for him.