Packers to interview two outside candidates for their offensive coordinator opening

Despite Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stating that he would replace offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett with an in-house candidate, if Hackett left for a head coaching opportunity, the Packers will interview two outside candidates for their vacancy, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With Hackett taking the Denver Broncos’ chief gig, the Packers will look at Los Angeles Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to potentially replace Hackett, along with their in-house candidates in quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich.

Koger, a former tight end at the University of Michigan, spent time at the college level from 2014 to 2018 before being brought on as an offensive quality control coach in 2019, during LaFleur’s first season with the Packers. Last offseason, Koger was hired as the Chargers’ tight ends coach, meaning Kroger has only been an on-field coach at the NFL for a single season.

Like Koger, Johnson also only has one year of NFL experience but coached at the college level from 2010 to 2020. Johnson held offensive coordinator positions at Utah, Houston and Florida, with quarterback coach duties at Utah, Mississippi State and Florida, which twice led to offensive coordinator promotions. Last year, Johnson was signed as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach, leading to Jalen Hurts’ passer rating jumping from his rookie year mark of 77.6 to his sophomore number of 87.3. Johnson, famously, was named offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Utah, only three years removed from being the team’s starting quarterback.

Koger will also interview with the Broncos for their offensive coordinator opening, per Rapoport.

It’s worth noting that Getsy has been offered the offensive coordinator job by the Chicago Bears, who will allow him to call offensive plays, should he want to take the job. That is not an opportunity he will have if he is promoted to offensive coordinator under LaFleur in Green Bay. Stenavich, the Packers’ other in-house option for a promotion, will be interviewed by Denver for their offensive coordinator vacancy, like Koger.