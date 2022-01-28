Green Bay’s coaching staff will coach the NFC in the Pro Bowl next week

As if Green Bay Packers Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t have enough already on his plate, the Packers’ coaching staff will be coaching in Las Vegas next week for the NFL’s Pro Bowl game, representing the NFC. At the moment, the Packers have an offensive coordinator vacancy with Nathaniel Hackett taking over as the Denver Broncos’ newest head coach.

The Packers will interview four coaches, including quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich, for the opening. Here’s where the situation gets even messier: Getsy has been offered the offensive coordinator job by the Chicago Bears already, who are willing to let him call plays, and Stenavich is being interviewed by the Hackett and the Broncos for their offensive coordinator job. There’s a decent chance that LaFleur’s staff, without a full staff, will be asked to run practices while they’re attempting to fill out their own roster themselves.

This does not include the drama surrounding special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton, who was hired by LaFleur after team president Mark Murphy refused to pay Darren Rizzi $1.5 million per year, whose future is unclear in Green Bay. When LaFleur was asked if Drayton would be fired after the Packers gave up every point in their 13-10 loss on special teams after finishing 32nd in the league in special teams DVOA, LaFleur claimed on Monday that he had not had the time to talk about staff changes.

There’s a chance that the Packers could have three coaching openings on their roster, between the loss of Hackett, the potential firing of Drayton and the potential loss of Getsy or Stenavich elsewhere, during Pro Bowl week. If LaFleur didn’t have the time before, he sure won’t have the time now.

The Pro Bowl will be played on February 6th and will be streamed on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD. At the moment, only quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams are slated to play for LaFleur’s NFC team, after defensive tackle Kenny Clark pulled out of the game due to an injury.