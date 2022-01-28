Report: Packers deny Denver’s interview request for Adam Stenavich, signaling team’s direction in OC search

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the Green Bay Packers are not allowing offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich to interview with the Denver Broncos for their offensive coordinator opening. This comes off the heals of the Broncos hiring away former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s next head coach and the Chicago Bears offering quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy an opportunity to be a play-calling offensive coordinator.

It was announced today by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that beyond Getsy and Stenavich, the Packers were looking at Los Angeles Chargers right ends coach Kevin Kogen and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to fill the void Hackett left at offensive coordinator. Kogen was with the Packers in 2019 and 2020 as a quality control coach and has been requested for an interview by the Broncos in their offensive coordinator search, too.

Head coach Matt LaFleur claimed on Monday that the team would replace Hackett with an in-house hire if Hackett did leave Green Bay. It seems as though the Packers were willing to allow Getsy to walk, even for a job in the division, if he was able to advance his career by earning play-calling duties. Getsy also interviewed with the Carolina Panthers for their offensive coordinator opening and with the Broncos early on in their head coaching search.

The same cannot be said for Stenavich, who would be a non-play-caller under Hackett, who will call the plays in Denver. If you’re reading the tea leaves here, one would assume that Stenavich, after all of the coaching movement over the last two days, is likely to become the Packers’ next offensive coordinator.

If he is named to the position, Luke Butkus, Green Bay’s assistant offensive line coach who has been with the team since 2019, will likely get an offer to be the team’s next offensive line coach. With that being said, Butkus worked with Hackett in both Green Bay and Jacksonville, meaning the Broncos could have some interest in his services, too.

Either way, though, with Hackett out the door and Getsy seemingly halfway out, the Packers probably have to start transitioning the attention of their offensive coordinator search to a search for a new quarterbacks coach in 2022.