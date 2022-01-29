2022 NFL Playoff Picks, Conference Championships: Who will advance to Super Bowl LVI?

Seven days ago, the San Francisco 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship by winning at Lambeau Field. This Sunday they will face the Los Angeles Rams, whom they defeated in week 18 to make the postseason.

That's the matchup in the NFC, while the AFC gets a battle between two elite young quarterbacks. Joe Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first playoff wins in over three decades, and they will travel to Kansas City, where the Chiefs will host the AFC Championship yet again.

Which two of these four teams will advance to play in Super Bowl LVI? Here are APC's picks for Sunday's games, and give us your prediction on the poll below as well.