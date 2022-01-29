Rapoport: Packers to promote OL coach Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers are going to promote offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator. This move was expected after the Packers blocked the Denver Broncos’ request to interview Stenavich for their offensive coordinator opening.

Stenavich spent the last three seasons as the Packers’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator after spending 2017 and 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant offensive line coach following his jump from the college level. Stenavich also spent the 2006 and 2007 summers in Green Bay as an offensive lineman, representing the team with the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europa.

With Stenavich set to replace Nathaniel Hackett, the Packers' former offensive coordinator who has been named the Denver Broncos’ head coach, Luke Butkus, the Packers’ assistant offensive line coach, has the inside track to replace Stenavich as the team’s offensive line coach. The nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus has spent time with Oregon, Illinois, the Bears, the Seahawks and the Jaguars in roles that ranged from graduate assistant to offensive line coach.

The promotion of Stenavich also signals that quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy will likely take the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator offer. The Bears are giving Getsy the opportunity to call his own plays, which Stenavich will not have under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Rapoport stated that Getsy to Chicago “is expected to be official soon” on Saturday night.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Denver is expected to switch the attention of their offensive coordinator search from Stenavich to Packers tight end coach Justin Outten. Outten was not one of four candidates who Green Bay interviewed for their offensive coordinator opening, which were Getsy, Stenavich, Kevin Koger and Brian Johnson. There’s a good chance that beyond the promotion of Butkus, the Packers will be looking at hiring a new quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach before LaFleur’s staff makes the trip to Vegas to coach the NFC in the Pro Bowl next week.