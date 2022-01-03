NFC North title? Check. Undefeated season at home? Check. Clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs?

Check.

The Green Bay Packers have nothing left to accomplish in their 2021 regular season. Their victory on Sunday night over the Minnesota Vikings sent them to 13-3 for a third straight season, and combined with the Arizona Cardinals’ win over the Dallas Cowboys, it delivered Green Bay home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Now, with one game remaining before the playoffs begin, the Packers can start early on their preparations for those games, knowing that they have secured a bye and the top spot in the NFC.

As a result, next week’s game in Detroit means nothing in terms of playoff seeding. All that the Packers need to focus on in that game is keeping their players healthy and fresh heading into their Wild Card bye week.

Let’s look back at Sunday night’s win and scan ahead as the team looks forward to playing at least one (and hopefully two) postseason games at Lambeau Field in January.

Green Bay Packers clinch No. 1 seed with one week to spare | ESPN

Everything the Packers wanted to accomplish as a team in the regular season has come to pass. Now with one game to go, the key is to keep everyone fresh, healthy, and ready for the divisional playoffs.

Home field should mean more in playoffs this year for Packers | Packers.com

Last year, home-field was less important than usual, with moderate temperatures and few fans in the Lambeau Field stands. One of those factors will definitely change this year, and the Packers are hoping that the weather stays nice and chilly as well.

AJ Dillon spearheads an overall fine showing for Packers' ground game | Packersnews.com

Those colder, snowy conditions would suit Dillon just fine. The big back showed up to Lambeau Field on Sunday in just a set of overalls, a sign that he was excited and ready for single-digit temperatures that evening.

Packers, coach Matt LaFleur make NFL history during win over Vikings | Packers Wire

The Packers are the first team in NFL history to win 13 games in three consecutive seasons, and they just got Matt LaFleur the winningest record in league history in his first three years as a head coach.

Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after WR rips off equipment, runs off field during third quarter | ESPN

The weird curd of the day still comes from the NFL, where the Buccaneers are parting ways with Antonio Brown after a bizarre tantrum that ended with him stripping off much of his uniform, throwing it into the stands, and catching an Uber to the airport.