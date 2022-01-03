The Repack: Green Bay clinches the NFC’s top seed

Justis and Tex breakdown the Packers-Vikings “football game” which featured the rare double quarterback swap by Minnesota. Green Bay clinched the one seed in the NFC with their win, meaning they have nothing to play for in Week 18...but they’re probably going to play their starters anyway. Also, they find a new return man on a short week and he immediately set the bar for the team’s longest punt return of the season and forced the Vikings to squib a kickoff.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.