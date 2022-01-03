Browns and Steelers meet on Monday Night Football, Aaron Rodgers to be on Manning-cast

The Green Bay Packers won the NFC North a few weeks ago and locked up the NFC’s top seed on Sunday Night Football, but tonight one of the teams in the AFC North tries to keep its playoff hopes alive on Monday Night Football.

That team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will play what is all but assuredly Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as the team’s quarterback. Roethlisberger appears set to leave Pittsburgh this offseason, whether in free agency or by retiring, and with the Steelers fighting for one of the final playoff seeds, there is almost no possibility of them hosting a postseason game.

Enter the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh’s oldest rivals, who are officially eliminated from the postseason but who would love to play spoiler to their old nemesis. Can Cleveland knock Pittsburgh out of contention, or will the Steelers stay alive in the AFC race for one more week?

Tune in to find out about that result but if you’re feeling interested, flip over to the Manning-Cast on ESPN2 in this final Monday Night Football game of the regular season. There, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is scheduled to be the Mannings’ final guest, which will surely make for some interesting television.

Here are the details on tonight’s game.

WHO?

Cleveland Browns (7-8) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

WHERE?

Heinz Field

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WHEN?

Monday, October 25, 2021

8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Main broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast: ESPN2

Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Guests: Bill Cowher, Roger Goodell, Snoop Dogg, Aaron Rodgers

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app

Radio Broadcast

National: Westwood One Sports