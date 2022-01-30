NFL Playoffs 2022, Conference Championship Gameday Schedule & Discussion

In week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs delivered a thrilling game for NFL fans, giving the Bengals a division title as they upset Kansas City at home. One week later, the 4oers provided an instant classic in the final week of the regular season, rallying from a huge deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams and sneak into the postseason.

Now, just a few weeks after both of those contests, we get rematches in the conference championship games with spots in the Super Bowl on the line. If today's games are even half as exciting as those late-season contests - or as the games in the divisional playoffs last week - today should be a championship round to remember for a long time.

Here are the details for today's games, and keep it here to discuss throughout both contests.

AFC Championship Game

#4 Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) vs. #2 Kansas City Chiefs (13-5)

Time: 2:05 PM Central Time (3:05 PM Eastern)

Venue: Arrowhead Sfadoum

City, State: Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: CBS

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Online Streaming: Paramount+, NFL App, Yahoo Sports App

NFC Championship Game

#6 San Francisco 49ers (12-7) vs. #4 Los Angeles Rams

Time: 3:40 PM Pacific Time (6:40 PM Eastern)

Venue: SoFi Stadium

City, State: Inglewood, California

TV Channel: FOX

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Online Streaming: FOX Sports App, NFL App, Yahoo Sports App