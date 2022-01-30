NFL Playoffs 2022, Conference Championship Gameday Schedule & Discussion

In week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs delivered a thrilling game for NFL fans, giving the Bengals a division title as they upset Kansas City at home. One week later, the 4oers provided an instant classic in the final week of the regular season, rallying from a huge deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams and sneak into the postseason.
Now, just a few weeks after both of those contests, we get rematches in the conference championship games with spots in the Super Bowl on the line. If today's games are even half as exciting as those late-season contests - or as the games in the divisional playoffs last week - today should be a championship round to remember for a long time.
Here are the details for today's games, and keep it here to discuss throughout both contests.
AFC Championship Game
#4 Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) vs. #2 Kansas City Chiefs (13-5)
Time: 2:05 PM Central Time (3:05 PM Eastern)
Venue: Arrowhead Sfadoum
City, State: Kansas City, Missouri
TV Channel: CBS
Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Online Streaming: Paramount+, NFL App, Yahoo Sports App
NFC Championship Game
#6 San Francisco 49ers (12-7) vs. #4 Los Angeles Rams
Time: 3:40 PM Pacific Time (6:40 PM Eastern)
Venue: SoFi Stadium
City, State: Inglewood, California
TV Channel: FOX
Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Online Streaming: FOX Sports App, NFL App, Yahoo Sports App
