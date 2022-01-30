Chicago Bears hire Packers QB coach Luke Getsy as their next offensive coordinator

An hour before the conference round games were to kick off, the Chicago Bears announced on Sunday that they had officially hired former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy to their vacant offensive coordinator position. Getsy got his start at the college football level at Akron where he was a graduate assistant under Joe Moorhead, who he had also played under. The now offensive coordinator spent seven of the last eight seasons in Green Bay, taking a break in 2018 to be the offensive coordinator at Mississippi State, where Moorhead was the head coach at the time. Getsy held the titles of offensive quality control coach, wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator over his seven seasons with the green and gold.

The loss of Getsy was expected, as it was rumored and reported early on in the process that the former Zip was Chicago’s primary target for the Bears’ offensive coordinator opening. Getsy had also taken an interview with the Carolina Panthers earlier in the coaching carousel for their offensive coordinator opening. Getsy was considered to be one of four coaches in the mix for the Packers’ then-vacant offensive coordinator job, but the prospect of calling plays in Chicago was apparently too much of a positive for Getsy to turn down.

Yesterday, news broke that the Packers were to hire offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator following Nathaniel Hackett’s hiring as the Denver Broncos head coach. According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Packers will promote in-house candidate Luke Butkus, nephew of Dick Butkus, from assistant offensive line coach to offensive line coach with Stenavich’s promotion opening up that position on the coaching staff. Green Bay currently only has to fill out the quarterbacks coach opening that Getsy has left behind, though tight ends coach Justin Outten is considered a leading candidate for the Broncos’ offensive coordinator job after the Packers blocked Stenavich from taking an interview with the team.