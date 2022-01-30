Super Bowl opening line: Rams are 4-point favorites over the Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams have opened up as four-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals on DraftKings with Super Bowl LVI’s total being set at 49.5 points. Both the AFC and NFC conference championships went down to the wire on Sunday, with the Bengals sneaking past the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 27-24 on the road and the Rams beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in a “home” game.

Los Angeles is technically a home team hosting a Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium, but if you got a glimpse of the crowd in the NFC Championship Game, or saw the home offense have to use the silent count, there were actually plenty of 49ers faithful in the stadium. It will be interesting to see how home-field advantage plays out in this matchup. Will Los Angeles rally around the event or will there only be a handful of Rams fans in attendance after the corporate-sponsored tickets are accounted for?

DraftKings has also opened up their NFL 2022/23 winner odds. The Green Bay Packers could very well be higher up on the list than most would presume, considering how strong the Aaron Rodgers-Denver smoke is swirling around.

NFL 2022/23 Winner

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Buffalo Bills +750

Los Angeles Rams +1100

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200

Cincinnati Bengals +1300

Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers +1400

Green Bay Packers , Denver Broncos +1500

, Denver Broncos +1500 Baltimore Ravens +1800

Tennessee Titans +2000

New England Patriots +2200

Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals +2500

Indianapolis Colts +2800

New Orleans Saints +3000

Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers +3500

Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles +4000

Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers +5000

Chicago Bears, New York Giants +6500

Jacksonville Jaguars +8000

Houston Texans, New York Jets, Detroit Lions +10000

As a reminder, the Packers’ opponents next season are already locked in. The Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys, Rams, Patriots, Giants, Jets and Titans will be played at Lambeau Field, with the potential of playing one of those games internationally. The Bears, Lions, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Buccaneers and Football Team (that will soon be named Commanders) will be played on the road.