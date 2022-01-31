Packers officially announce Adam Stenavich’s promotion to offensive coordinator

Anyone reading the tea leaves over the last few days could see it coming, but the Green Bay Packers have now made the move official. Former offensive line coach Adam Stenavich has formally been promoted to offensive coordinator in Green Bay, making him the right-hand man to head coach Matt LaFleur.

The vacancy opened up when the Denver Broncos hired former OC Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach, replacing the fired Vic Fangio. Hackett had tried to interview Stenavich for the job as his own OC with the Broncos, but the Packers denied the interview, likely in part because they had him tabbed as one of the top internal options as Hackett’s replacement and in part because he would not have held play-calling duties under Hackett.

The other logical candidate for the job, former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, was allowed to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job since that position will allow him to call plays under defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus. Getsy got that job, taking him out of the running in Green Bay and paving the way for Stenavich’s promotion.

The Packers will maintain continuity with the offensive line as well, as they will promote assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus to Stenavich’s old position, according to a report from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

It has been a meteoric rise for Stenavich, who was one of LaFleur’s first assistant coach hires after taking the Packers’ job in early 2019. LaFleur chose not to retain longtime Packers offensive line coach James Campen, instead plucking Stenavich away from the San Francisco 49ers, where he was the assistant offensive line coach under LaFleur’s old boss, Kyle Shanahan. Stenavich added the title of run game coordinator for the 2021 season, a sign that the Packers looked upon him highly for expanded duties in the near future — a future that has now arrived.

One of Stenavich’s charges on the offensive line, David Bakhtiari, expressed his happiness with the promotion on Twitter shortly after it became official:

Well deserved. So happy for Steno and his family. https://t.co/CFvqygqf6u — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 31, 2022

The Packers now have two notable vacancies on their offensive coaching staff heading into the offseason: assistant offensive line coach, which was vacated by the promotions of Stenavich and Butkus, and quarterbacks coach, which is necessary to replace Getsy.