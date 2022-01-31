2022 NFL Draft: East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl measurements

The lead-up to the 2022 NFL draft has officially begun as the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl will play their games this week. The Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday in Las Vegas at 8 PM Eastern and will be streamed on NFL Network. The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama at 2:30 PM Eastern and will also be broadcast on NFL Network.
Measurements hardly tell the story of draft evaluations, but it’s important enough in the draft process to kick off the week at both of the top all-star games.
Below are the full measurements from both events. Height is stylized by the NFL’s four-digit stylization where the first digit signifies feet, the second and third digit signify inches and the final digit signifies eighths of an inch. Examples: 5114 is 5’11 1/2”. 6012 is 6’1 1/4”.
Hand size, arm length and wingspan are represented by three- (hand) or four-digit numbers (arm length and wingspan) with the last two digits signifying eighths of an inch and the numbers before the final two digits signifying inches. Examples: A hand size of 858 is 8 5/8”. An arm length of 3648 is 36 1/2”.
Isn’t the NFL’s archaic scouting system fun!
All-Star Game Measurables 2022
|Game
|Pos.
|First
|Last
|School
|HT
|WT
|Hand
|Arm
|Wingspan
|Game
|Pos.
|First
|Last
|School
|HT
|WT
|Hand
|Arm
|Wingspan
|Senior
|LS
|Cal
|Adomitis
|Pittsburgh
|6012
|234
|968
|3028
|7528
|Senior
|LB
|Troy
|Andersen
|Montana State
|6032
|242
|938
|3218
|7758
|Shrine
|ED
|Ryder
|Anderson
|Indiana
|6065
|275
|1048
|3428
|8118
|Senior
|SAF
|Tycen
|Anderson
|Toledo
|6013
|204
|958
|3300
|7968
|Shrine
|OL
|Blaise
|Andries
|Minnesota
|6065
|315
|958
|3300
|8100
|Shrine
|ED
|David
|Anenih
|Houston
|6020
|251
|948
|3438
|8318
|Senior
|LB
|Brian
|Asamoah II
|Oklahoma
|6000
|222
|968
|3338
|8000
|Senior
|WR
|Calvin
|Austin III
|Memphis
|5073
|173
|918
|3508
|7328
|Senior
|RB
|Tyler
|Badie
|Missouri
|5076
|199
|918
|2978
|7200
|Shrine
|CB
|Darrell
|Baker Jr.
|Georgia Southern
|6003
|198
|848
|3200
|7658
|Shrine
|CB
|Kalon
|Barnes
|Baylor
|5114
|183
|958
|3168
|7638
|Senior
|ED
|Amaré
|Barno
|Virginia Tech
|6042
|239
|918
|3368
|8118
|Senior
|LB
|Darrian
|Beavers
|Cincinnati
|6040
|252
|958
|3258
|8100
|Senior
|TE/FB
|Daniel
|Bellinger
|San Diego State
|6042
|252
|1000
|3248
|7758
|Senior
|LB
|Terrel
|Bernard
|Baylor
|6004
|220
|918
|3058
|7400
|Shrine
|WR
|Stanley
|Berryhill III
|Arizona
|5093
|185
|828
|3028
|7200
|Shrine
|SAF
|Reed
|Blankenship
|Middle Tennessee St
|6006
|196
|928
|3158
|7628
|Shrine
|SAF
|Bubba
|Bolden
|Miami
|6020
|206
|868
|3128
|7728
|Shrine
|DL
|Thomas
|Booker
|Stanford
|6031
|310
|1028
|3328
|8058
|Shrine
|LB
|Ellis
|Brooks
|Penn State
|6010
|230
|968
|3038
|7418
|Shrine
|RB
|Leddie
|Brown
|West Virginia
|6000
|215
|948
|3200
|7538
|Shrine
|ED
|Big Kat
|Bryant
|UCF
|6040
|251
|1038
|3358
|8138
|Senior
|CB
|Coby
|Bryant
|Cincinnati
|6013
|191
|918
|3048
|7400
|Senior
|OL
|Spencer
|Burford
|UTSA
|6037
|293
|948
|3428
|8228
|Shrine
|LB
|Darien
|Butler
|Arizona St
|5103
|221
|918
|2978
|7468
|Shrine
|DL
|Matthew
|Butler
|Tennessee
|6034
|299
|900
|3318
|8228
|Shrine
|SAF
|Percy
|Butler
|Louisiana
|6002
|192
|900
|3168
|7618
|Senior
|TE/FB
|Grant
|Calcaterra
|SMU
|6032
|243
|1000
|3300
|8000
|Senior
|PT
|Jake
|Camarda
|Georgia
|6006
|191
|958
|3038
|7500
|Shrine
|LB
|Chance
|Campbell
|Ole Miss
|6022
|233
|1000
|3100
|7438
|Senior
|SAF
|Tariq
|Carpenter
|Georgia Tech
|6022
|225
|900
|3338
|8058
|Senior
|OL
|Ja'Tyre
|Carter
|Southern
|6031
|306
|1018
|3328
|7958
|Senior
|DL
|Zachary
|Carter
|Florida
|6034
|287
|1038
|3338
|8100
|Senior
|CB
|Tariq
|Castro-Fields
|Penn State
|6003
|194
|868
|3118
|7600
|Shrine
|RB
|Ty
|Chandler
|North Carolina
|5107
|203
|878
|3218
|7568
|Senior
|LB
|Damone
|Clark
|LSU
|6023
|240
|978
|3278
|7818
|Shrine
|QB
|Jack
|Coan
|Notre Dame
|6030
|217
|948
|3078
|7548
|Shrine
|OL
|Devin
|Cochran
|Georgia Tech
|6067
|308
|1018
|3548
|8600
|Shrine
|ED
|Nolan
|Cockrill
|Army
|6027
|277
|938
|3148
|7538
|Shrine
|SAF
|Qwynnterrio
|Cole
|Louisville
|5117
|207
|1000
|3178
|7738
|Shrine
|WR
|Tanner
|Conner
|Idaho State
|6026
|230
|900
|3178
|7728
|Shrine
|RB
|Jashaun
|Corbin
|Florida St
|5110
|205
|938
|3200
|7618
|Senior
|SAF
|Yusuf
|Corker
|Kentucky
|5114
|204
|918
|3078
|7500
|Shrine
|QB
|Dustin
|Crum
|Kent State
|6012
|219
|918
|3218
|7700
|Shrine
|OL
|Myron
|Cunningham
|Arkansas
|6051
|323
|1038
|3378
|8138
|Shrine
|DL
|D.J.
|Davidson
|Arizona St
|6030
|325
|938
|3300
|8128
|Shrine
|OL
|Dawson
|Deaton
|Texas Tech
|6062
|305
|948
|3248
|8018
|Shrine
|OL
|Austin
|Deculus
|LSU
|6050
|325
|938
|3378
|8348
|Shrine
|TE/FB
|Derrick
|Deese Jr.
|San Jose St
|6030
|236
|1028
|3358
|8200
|Shrine
|OL
|Jean
|Delance
|Florida
|6037
|296
|1018
|3648
|8578
|Senior
|PK
|Cameron
|Dicker
|Texas
|6001
|219
|878
|3028
|7338
|Shrine
|OL
|Kellen
|Diesch
|Arizona St
|6067
|299
|938
|3248
|7900
|Shrine
|ED
|De'Shaan
|Dixon
|Norfolk St
|6040
|251
|1038
|3348
|8128
|Senior
|LB
|Jojo
|Domann
|Nebraska
|6007
|226
|938
|3028
|7438
|Senior
|WR
|Romeo
|Doubs
|Nevada
|6017
|204
|1018
|3218
|7758
|Senior
|WR
|Dontario
|Drummond
|Ole Miss
|6004
|217
|948
|3178
|7748
|Senior
|TE/FB
|Greg
|Dulcich
|UCLA
|6036
|248
|978
|3378
|8128
|Shrine
|CB
|Decobie
|Durant
|South Carolina St
|5093
|174
|858
|3018
|7200
|Senior
|LB
|Arnold
|Ebiketie
|Penn State
|6023
|250
|1048
|3400
|8218
|Shrine
|RB
|Trestan
|Ebner
|Baylor
|5105
|205
|828
|3000
|7148
|Shrine
|DL
|Noah
|Elliss
|Idaho
|6041
|359
|1018
|3218
|7818
|Shrine
|WR
|Emeka
|Emezie
|NC State
|6024
|212
|900
|3268
|7628
|Senior
|ED
|Kingsley
|Enagbare
|South Carolina
|6036
|261
|1028
|3500
|8358
|Senior
|CB
|Akayleb
|Evans
|Missouri
|6017
|201
|868
|3238
|7458
|Shrine
|OL
|Obinna
|Eze
|TCU
|6062
|327
|948
|3618
|8638
|Senior
|OL
|Daniel
|Faalele
|Minnesota
|6081
|387
|1100
|3538
|8628
|Shrine
|LB
|Diego
|Fagot
|Navy
|6020
|237
|868
|3078
|7448
|Senior
|DL
|Neil
|Farrell Jr.
|LSU
|6035
|238
|1000
|3158
|7848
|Shrine
|ED
|Ali
|Fayad
|Western Michigan
|6020
|248
|938
|3200
|7748
|Senior
|TE/FB
|Jake
|Ferguson
|Wisconsin
|6043
|244
|938
|3228
|7738
|Shrine
|CB
|Damarcus
|Fields
|Texas Tech
|5115
|193
|900
|3100
|7468
|Shrine
|CB
|Dallis
|Flowers
|Pittsburg St
|6006
|195
|948
|3168
|7828
|Senior
|RB
|Jerome
|Ford
|Cincinnati
|5106
|209
|858
|3078
|7438
|Senior
|OL
|Luke
|Fortner
|Kentucky
|6037
|302
|978
|3300
|8068
|Shrine
|WR
|Ty
|Fryfogle
|Indiana
|6011
|205
|958
|3058
|7438
|Senior
|DL
|Haskell
|Garrett
|Ohio State
|6013
|298
|978
|3228
|7800
|Senior
|OL
|Luke
|Goedeke
|Central Michigan
|6042
|318
|958
|3318
|8038
|Senior
|CB
|Mario
|Goodrich
|Clemson
|6001
|186
|900
|3048
|7418
|Shrine
|SAF
|Nick
|Grant
|Virginia
|6002
|191
|938
|3118
|7568
|Senior
|WR
|Danny
|Gray
|SMU
|5115
|182
|948
|3200
|7658
|Shrine
|ED
|Jeffrey
|Gunter
|Coastal Carolina
|6041
|259
|900
|3348
|8018
|Senior
|TE/FB
|Jeremiah
|Hall
|Oklahoma
|6011
|241
|1048
|3178
|7600
|Senior
|ED
|Logan
|Hall
|Houston
|6057
|278
|958
|3338
|8028
|Senior
|LB
|Aaron
|Hansford
|Texas A&M
|6021
|239
|1038
|3228
|7800
|Shrine
|SAF
|Brad
|Hawkins
|Michigan
|6002
|210
|938
|3118
|7478
|Senior
|OL
|Marquis
|Hayes
|Oklahoma
|6046
|218
|868
|3548
|8348
|Shrine
|PT
|Tommy
|Heatherly
|FIU
|5112
|208
|858
|3048
|7348
|Shrine
|WR
|Jaivon
|Heiligh
|Coastal Carolina
|6002
|200
|928
|3228
|7638
|Shrine
|DL
|Matt
|Henningsen
|Wisconsin
|6032
|295
|928
|3238
|8138
|Senior
|TE/FB
|Connor
|Heyward
|Michigan State
|5110
|239
|968
|3158
|7600
|Shrine
|SAF
|Elijah
|Hicks
|California
|5107
|198
|968
|3048
|7548
|Shrine
|OL
|Brock
|Hoffman
|Virginia Tech
|6034
|310
|1048
|3318
|8048
|Shrine
|RB
|Zander
|Horvath
|Purdue
|6016
|232
|868
|3200
|7648
|Shrine
|LB
|James
|Houston
|Jackson St
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Senior
|QB
|Sam
|Howell
|North Carolina
|6002
|221
|918
|3118
|7558
|Shrine
|OL
|Hayden
|Howerton
|SMU
|6030
|300
|968
|3248
|7800
|Shrine
|DL
|Tayland
|Humphrey
|Louisiana
|6042
|350
|1000
|3368
|8200
|Senior
|OL
|Ed
|Ingram
|LSU
|6031
|317
|1000
|3338
|8378
|Shrine
|RB
|Keaontay
|Ingram
|USC
|5114
|210
|868
|3148
|7538
|Senior
|LB
|D'Marco
|Jackson
|Appalachian State
|6001
|235
|918
|3218
|7900
|Senior
|DL
|Eric
|Johnson
|Missouri State
|6042
|300
|1018
|3378
|8248
|Senior
|LB
|Jermaine
|Johnson
|Florida State
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shrine
|WR
|Josh
|Johnson
|Tulsa
|5102
|176
|858
|3200
|7448
|Senior
|LB
|Kyron
|Johnson
|Kansas
|6001
|230
|900
|3218
|7728
|Senior
|OL
|Zion
|Johnson
|Boston College
|6026
|314
|1078
|3378
|8278
|Shrine
|CB
|Shaun
|Jolly
|Appalachian St
|5085
|177
|900
|3038
|7358
|Senior
|OL
|Braxton
|Jones
|Southern Utah
|6051
|306
|1018
|3600
|8428
|Shrine
|CB
|Jack
|Jones
|Arizona St
|5105
|174
|858
|3100
|7318
|Senior
|DL
|Travis
|Jones
|UConn
|6043
|326
|1028
|3400
|8268
|Senior
|WR
|Velus
|Jones Jr.
|Tennessee
|5114
|203
|968
|3100
|7428
|Senior
|SAF
|Kerby
|Joseph
|Illinois
|6005
|200
|1048
|3328
|7958
|Senior
|DB
|Gregory
|Junior
|Ouachita Baptist
|5112
|202
|900
|3128
|7778
|Senior
|CB
|Derion
|Kendrick
|Georgia
|5114
|202
|918
|3068
|7400
|Shrine
|QB
|D'Eriq
|King
|Miami
|5084
|198
|918
|2858
|7168
|Senior
|OL
|Darian
|Kinnard
|Kentucky
|6046
|324
|1148
|3558
|8300
|Shrine
|ED
|Deionte
|Knight
|Western
|6027
|276
|948
|3058
|7468
|Senior
|TE/FB
|Charlie
|Kolar
|Iowa State
|6062
|256
|1000
|3448
|8218
|Shrine
|TE/FB
|Lucas
|Krull
|Pittsburgh
|6056
|254
|918
|3338
|8138
|Shrine
|SAF
|Quentin
|Lake
|UCLA
|6011
|201
|928
|3138
|7600
|Shrine
|LB
|Nate
|Landman
|Colorado
|6022
|236
|900
|3078
|7628
|Senior
|TE/FB
|Isaiah
|Likely
|Coastal Carolina
|6040
|241
|1000
|3228
|7800
|Shrine
|OL
|Alec
|Lindstrom
|Boston College
|6032
|294
|900
|3218
|7738
|Shrine
|OL
|Vederian
|Lowe
|Illinois
|6043
|320
|1018
|3478
|8558
|Senior
|OL
|Abraham
|Lucas
|Washington State
|6061
|332
|1038
|3458
|8138
|Shrine
|CB
|Chase
|Lucas
|Arizona St
|5110
|181
|928
|3128
|7478
|Senior
|LB
|Jesse
|Luketa
|Penn State
|6023
|261
|1028
|3300
|7868
|Senior
|ED
|Boye
|Mafe
|Minnesota
|6034
|255
|968
|3338
|8128
|Senior
|ED
|DeAngelo
|Malone
|Western Kentucky
|6032
|234
|1018
|3300
|7948
|Shrine
|WR
|Tay
|Martin
|Oklahoma St
|6014
|188
|938
|3238
|7738
|Senior
|CB
|Damarri
|Mathis
|Pittsburgh
|5105
|197
|828
|3168
|7700
|Senior
|DL
|Phidarian
|Mathis
|Alabama
|6037
|313
|1038
|3458
|8348
|Senior
|OL
|Cade
|Mays
|Tennessee
|6044
|321
|978
|3428
|8238
|Senior
|TE/FB
|Trey
|McBride
|Colorado State
|6031
|249
|1018
|3258
|7800
|Shrine
|DL
|Marquan
|McCall
|Kentucky
|6024
|346
|1068
|3318
|8048
|Shrine
|LB
|Zakoby
|McClain
|Auburn
|5114
|221
|928
|3148
|7468
|Senior
|CB
|Zyon
|McCollum
|Sam Houston State
|6020
|202
|918
|3118
|7400
|Senior
|CB
|Roger
|McCreary
|Auburn
|5110
|189
|878
|2928
|7058
|Shrine
|SAF
|Kyler
|McMichael
|UNC
|5117
|205
|928
|3100
|7448
|Senior
|WR
|Bo
|Melton
|Rutgers
|5107
|191
|868
|3228
|7700
|Senior
|PK
|Andrew
|Mevis
|Iowa State
|5101
|203
|848
|3038
|7238
|Senior
|OL
|Max
|Mitchell
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6056
|299
|958
|3358
|8068
|Shrine
|OL
|George
|Moore
|Oregon
|6057
|305
|1048
|3338
|8018
|Senior
|LB
|Chad
|Muma
|Wyoming
|6023
|241
|1000
|3238
|7568
|Shrine
|TE/FB
|Nick
|Muse
|South Carolina
|6043
|259
|928
|3168
|7728
|Shrine
|OL
|Xavier
|Newman
|Baylor
|6016
|303
|968
|3258
|7948
|Senior
|SAF
|Leon
|O'Neal Jr.
|Texas A&M
|6002
|211
|1000
|3158
|7648
|Senior
|DL
|Otito
|Ogbonnia
|UCLA
|6034
|326
|1000
|3518
|8438
|Shrine
|TE/FB
|Chigoziem
|Okonkwo
|Maryland
|6021
|242
|948
|3248
|7800
|Shrine
|OL
|Bamidele
|Olaseni
|Utah
|6070
|348
|978
|3648
|8838
|Shrine
|RB
|Isaih
|Pacheco
|Rutgers
|5102
|213
|918
|3068
|7368
|Senior
|OL
|Dylan
|Parham
|Memphis
|6020
|313
|1028
|3348
|8038
|Senior
|OL
|Chris
|Paul
|Tulsa
|6033
|324
|938
|3400
|8228
|Senior
|OL
|Trevor
|Penning
|Northern Iowa
|6066
|330
|1028
|3468
|8358
|Shrine
|QB
|EJ
|Perry
|Brown
|6014
|212
|868
|3228
|7578
|Shrine
|WR
|Kyle
|Philips
|UCLA
|5110
|186
|848
|2968
|7200
|Senior
|QB
|Kenny
|Pickett
|Pittsburgh
|6032
|217
|-
|3058
|7268
|Senior
|WR
|Alec
|Pierce
|Cincinnati
|6026
|208
|900
|3258
|7838
|Senior
|RB
|Dameon
|Pierce
|Florida
|5090
|220
|938
|3068
|7400
|Senior
|SAF
|Jalen
|Pitre
|Baylor
|5106
|196
|918
|3078
|7328
|Senior
|RB
|D'Vonte
|Price
|Florida International
|6011
|198
|928
|3178
|7728
|Shrine
|TE/FB
|Gerrit
|Prince
|UAB
|6043
|239
|958
|3318
|8038
|Shrine
|QB
|Brock
|Purdy
|Iowa St
|6004
|212
|938
|2948
|6968
|Shrine
|TE/FB
|Teagan
|Quitoriano
|Oregon St
|6054
|258
|938
|3368
|7868
|Senior
|OL
|Bernhard
|Raimann
|Central Michigan
|6061
|304
|1038
|3300
|8000
|Shrine
|WR
|Charleston
|Rambo
|Miami
|6005
|180
|958
|3178
|7738
|Shrine
|RB
|Clint
|Ratkovich
|Northern Illinois
|6004
|231
|948
|3048
|7300
|Shrine
|DL
|LaBryan
|Ray
|Alabama
|6040
|283
|878
|3248
|-
|Senior
|QB
|Desmond
|Ridder
|Cincinnati
|6030
|207
|1000
|3278
|7878
|Senior
|DL
|John
|Ridgeway
|Arkansas
|6046
|327
|1028
|3358
|8138
|Shrine
|RB
|Ronnie
|Rivers
|Fresno State
|5074
|195
|828
|2768
|6968
|Shrine
|WR
|Jaquarii
|Roberson
|Wake Forest
|6007
|182
|900
|3168
|7868
|Senior
|ED
|Dominique
|Robinson
|Miami (OH)
|6045
|254
|938
|3338
|8238
|Shrine
|OL
|Tyrese
|Robinson
|Oklahoma
|6027
|318
|1000
|3300
|7928
|Senior
|RB
|Brian
|Robinson Jr.
|Alabama
|6015
|226
|968
|3218
|7738
|Shrine
|TE/FB
|Armani
|Rogers
|Ohio
|6050
|226
|948
|3318
|7948
|Senior
|TE/FB
|Jeremy
|Ruckert
|Ohio State
|6050
|250
|1018
|3268
|7928
|Senior
|OL
|Jamaree
|Salyer
|Georgia
|6025
|320
|948
|3400
|8000
|Shrine
|LB
|Jack
|Sanborn
|Wisconsin
|6014
|239
|938
|3068
|7468
|Senior
|WR
|Braylon
|Sanders
|Ole Miss
|5115
|188
|1000
|3148
|7438
|Senior
|ED
|Myjai
|Sanders
|Cincinnati
|6043
|242
|948
|3328
|7948
|Shrine
|CB
|Brandon
|Sebastian
|Boston College
|6000
|178
|848
|3168
|7568
|Shrine
|OL
|Josh
|Seltzner
|Wisconsin
|6042
|302
|958
|3258
|7918
|Shrine
|LB
|Nephi
|Sewell
|Utah
|5111
|226
|828
|2948
|7138
|Senior
|OL
|Justin
|Shaffer
|Georgia
|6035
|326
|1038
|3368
|8118
|Senior
|WR
|Khalil
|Shakir
|Boise State
|6000
|193
|938
|2900
|7038
|Shrine
|PK
|Caleb
|Shudak
|Iowa St
|5065
|179
|848
|2900
|7000
|Senior
|LS
|Jordan
|Silver
|Arkansas
|6010
|235
|868
|3168
|7568
|Senior
|RB
|Abram
|Smith
|Baylor
|5113
|211
|758
|2978
|7268
|Senior
|OL
|Lecitus
|Smith
|Virginia Tech
|6031
|321
|958
|3218
|7928
|Senior
|ED
|Tyreke
|Smith
|Ohio State
|6030
|245
|1038
|3358
|8100
|Shrine
|OL
|Jack
|Snyder
|San Jose St
|6045
|313
|968
|3128
|7778
|Shrine
|LB
|Baylon
|Spector
|Clemson
|6006
|229
|-
|3148
|-
|Shrine
|WR
|Jerreth
|Sterns
|Western Kentucky
|5073
|183
|900
|3018
|7258
|Shrine
|DL
|Ben
|Stille
|Nebraska
|6036
|296
|948
|3218
|7928
|Shrine
|PT
|Ryan
|Stonehouse
|Colorado St
|5093
|189
|928
|2968
|7248
|Senior
|PT
|Jordan
|Stout
|Penn State
|6027
|205
|938
|3168
|7618
|Senior
|OL
|Cole
|Strange
|Chattanooga
|6043
|304
|1018
|3318
|8018
|Senior
|QB
|Carson
|Strong
|Nevada
|6036
|226
|912
|3158
|7658
|Shrine
|RB
|Pierre
|Strong Jr.
|South Dakota St
|5113
|202
|868
|3168
|7628
|Senior
|OL
|Andrew
|Stueber
|Michigan
|6060
|327
|1018
|3418
|8168
|Shrine
|DL
|Mika
|Tafua
|Utah
|6026
|-
|900
|3158
|7700
|Shrine
|ED
|Myron
|Tagovailoa-Amosa
|Notre Dame
|6020
|262
|948
|3258
|8000
|Shrine
|DL
|Derrick
|Tangelo
|Penn State
|6015
|304
|900
|3348
|8118
|Senior
|CB
|Alontae
|Taylor
|Tennessee
|6000
|196
|900
|3178
|7500
|Shrine
|LS
|Billy
|Taylor
|Rutgers
|6004
|235
|878
|3058
|7448
|Shrine
|CB
|Ja'Sir
|Taylor
|Wake Forest
|5104
|186
|848
|3078
|7438
|Senior
|SAF
|Cam
|Taylor-Britt
|Nebraska
|5104
|200
|958
|3168
|7618
|Shrine
|OL
|Luke
|Tenuta
|Virginia Tech
|6077
|318
|1000
|3258
|8118
|Shrine
|ED
|Brayden
|Thomas
|North Dakota St
|6026
|259
|948
|3148
|7718
|Senior
|ED
|Cameron
|Thomas
|San Diego State
|6040
|264
|1000
|3318
|7928
|Shrine
|LB
|DQ
|Thomas
|Jackson State
|6013
|225
|978
|3268
|7900
|Senior
|ED
|Isaiah
|Thomas
|Oklahoma
|6046
|258
|1018
|3378
|7938
|Shrine
|SAF
|Juanyeh
|Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|6005
|207
|958
|3200
|7828
|Shrine
|OL
|Zachary
|Thomas
|San Diego St
|6045
|303
|1000
|3368
|8300
|Senior
|CB
|Josh
|Thompson
|Texas
|5107
|199
|928
|3118
|7400
|Shrine
|QB
|Skylar
|Thompson
|Kansas St
|6014
|219
|848
|3100
|7478
|Shrine
|WR
|Tyquan
|Thornton
|Baylor
|6020
|177
|778
|3318
|7918
|Senior
|LB
|Channing
|Tindall
|Georgia
|6015
|223
|1028
|3238
|7728
|Senior
|WR
|Jalen
|Tolbert
|South Alabama
|6012
|195
|958
|3228
|7618
|Shrine
|OL
|Zach
|Tom
|Wake Forest
|6037
|297
|1018
|3328
|7978
|Shrine
|WR
|Samori
|Toure
|Nebraska
|6006
|191
|938
|3228
|7668
|Shrine
|WR
|Calvin
|Turner
|Hawaii
|5107
|202
|928
|3048
|7238
|Senior
|TE/FB
|Cole
|Turner
|Nevada
|6060
|246
|978
|3300
|7928
|Shrine
|SAF
|Nolan
|Turner
|Clemson
|6007
|202
|918
|3128
|7348
|Senior
|WR
|Tre
|Turner
|Virginia Tech
|6012
|179
|858
|3068
|7468
|Shrine
|DL
|Eyioma
|Uwazurike
|Iowa St
|6054
|319
|958
|3518
|8558
|Shrine
|OL
|Ryan
|Van Demark
|Connecticut
|6065
|302
|1038
|3548
|8538
|Shrine
|OL
|Cordell
|Volson
|North Dakota St
|6060
|319
|1028
|3368
|8148
|Senior
|OL
|Matt
|Waletzko
|North Dakota
|6067
|310
|1018
|3518
|8568
|Shrine
|LB
|Tre
|Walker
|Idaho
|6002
|236
|1000
|3238
|8000
|Shrine
|CB
|Jermaine
|Waller
|Virginia Tech
|6000
|175
|868
|3148
|7448
|Senior
|WR
|Christian
|Watson
|NDSU
|6040
|211
|1000
|3268
|7718
|Senior
|CB
|Jaylen
|Watson
|Washington State
|6014
|197
|948
|3258
|7658
|Shrine
|OL
|Luke
|Wattenberg
|Washington
|6040
|293
|928
|3438
|8228
|Shrine
|CB
|Bryce
|Watts
|Umass
|5112
|185
|918
|3100
|7678
|Senior
|SAF
|Sterling
|Weatherford
|Miami (OH)
|6035
|230
|858
|3138
|7648
|Shrine
|CB
|Sam
|Webb
|Missouri Western
|6004
|201
|900
|3200
|7800
|Shrine
|ED
|Carson
|Wells
|Colorado
|6025
|250
|928
|3218
|7868
|Shrine
|PK
|Parker
|White
|South Carolina
|6040
|203
|938
|3318
|7858
|Senior
|RB
|Rachaad
|White
|Arizona State
|6004
|210
|948
|3100
|7558
|Senior
|RB
|Zaquandre
|White
|South Carolina
|5114
|212
|918
|3068
|7400
|Shrine
|CB
|Damarion
|Williams
|Houston
|5100
|180
|878
|2928
|7268
|Senior
|CB
|Joshua
|Williams
|Fayetteville State
|6024
|193
|928
|3228
|7818
|Senior
|QB
|Malik
|Willis
|Liberty
|6003
|220
|948
|3168
|7738
|Senior
|DL
|Perrion
|Winfrey
|Oklahoma
|6036
|303
|1028
|3548
|8558
|Shrine
|TE/FB
|Jelani
|Woods
|Virginia
|6066
|259
|928
|3418
|8218
|Senior
|SAF
|JT
|Woods
|Baylor
|6016
|188
|838
|3218
|7738
|Senior
|CB
|Tariq
|Woolen
|UTSA
|6033
|205
|858
|3348
|7900
|Senior
|DL
|Devonte
|Wyatt
|Georgia
|6026
|307
|978
|3300
|7800
|Shrine
|SAF
|Russ
|Yeast
|Kansas State
|5100
|192
|900
|3128
|7678
|Shrine
|WR
|Dareke
|Young
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|6020
|223
|1018
|3218
|7918
|Senior
|OL
|Nicholas
|Zakelj
|Fordham
|6056
|316
|958
|3248
|7838
|Senior
|QB
|Bailey
|Zappe
|Western Kentucky
|6003
|213
|968
|3128
|7468
Top and bottom five in each measurable
Height (Inches)
Top Five
- Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele: 6’8 1/8” (Senior Bowl)
- Virginia Tech OL Luke Tenuta: 6’7 7/8” (Shrine Bowl)
- Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni: 6’7” (Shrine Bowl)
- Three tied at 6’6 7/8”
Bottom Five
- Iowa State PK Caleb Shudak: 5’6 5/8” (Shrine Bowl)
- Western Kentucky WR Jerreth Sterns: 5’7 3/8” (Shrine Bowl)
- Memphis WR Calvin Austin III: 5’7 3/8” (Senior Bowl)
- Fresno State RB Ronnie Rivers: 5’7 1/2” (Shrine Bowl)
- Missouri RB Tyler Badie: 5’7 3/4” (Senior Bowl)
Weight (Pounds)
Top Five
- Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele: 387 (Senior Bowl)
- Idaho DL Noah Elliss: 359 (Shrine Bowl)
- Louisiana DL Tayland Humphrey: 350 (Shrine Bowl)
- Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni: 348 (Shrine Bowl)
- Kentucky DL Marquan McCall: 346 (Shrine Bowl)
Bottom Five
- Memphis WR Calvin Austin III: 173 (Senior Bowl)
- South Carolina State CB Decobie Durant: 174 (Shrine Bowl)
- Arizona State CB Jack Jones: 174 (Shrine Bowl)
- Virginia Tech CB Jermaine Waller: 175 (Shrine Bowl)
- Tulsa WR Josh Johnson: 176 (Shrine Bowl)
Hand Size (Inches)
Top Five
- Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard: 11 1/2” (Senior Bowl)
- Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele: 11” (Senior Bowl)
- Boston College OL Zion Johnson: 10 7/8” (Senior Bowl)
- Kentucky DL Marquan McCall: 10 3/4” (Shrine Game)
- Six tied at 1048
Bottom Five
- Baylor RB Abram Smith: 7 5/8” (Senior Bowl)
- Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton: 7 7/8” (Shrine Game)
- Five tied at 8 2/8”
Arm Length (Inches)
Top Five
- Florida OL Jean Delance: 36 4/8th” (Shrine Bowl)
- Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni: 36 4/8th” (Shrine Bowl)
- TCU OL Obinna Eze: 36 1/8th” (Shrine Bowl)
- Southern Utah OL Braxton Jones: 36” (Senior Bowl)
- Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard: 35 5/8th” (Senior Bowl)
Bottom Five
- Fresno State RB Ronnie Rivers: 27 3/4” (Shrine Game)
- Miami QB D’Eriq King: 28 5/8” (Shrine Game)
- Iowa State PK Caleb Shudak: 29” (Shrine Game)
- Boise State WR Khalil Shakir: 29” (Senior Bowl)
- Two tied at 29 1/4”
Wingspan (Inches)
Top Five
- Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni: 88 3/8” (Shrine Game)
- TCU OL Obinna Eze: 86 3/8” (Shrine Game)
- Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele: 86 1/4” (Senior Bowl)
- Georgia Tech OL Devin Cochran: 86” (Shrine Bowl)
- Florida OL Jean Delance: 85 7/8” (Shrine Bowl)
Bottom Five
- Fresno State RB Ronnie Rivers: 69 3/4” (Shrine Bowl)
- Iowa State QB Brock Purdy: 69 3/4” (Shrine Bowl)
- Iowa State PK Caleb Shudak: 70” (Shrine Bowl)
- Boise State WR Khalil Shakir: 70 3/8” (Senior Bowl)
- Auburn CB Roger McCreary: 70 5/8” (Senior Bowl)
Loading comments...