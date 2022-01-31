2022 NFL Draft: East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl measurements

The lead-up to the 2022 NFL draft has officially begun as the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl will play their games this week. The Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday in Las Vegas at 8 PM Eastern and will be streamed on NFL Network. The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama at 2:30 PM Eastern and will also be broadcast on NFL Network.

Measurements hardly tell the story of draft evaluations, but it’s important enough in the draft process to kick off the week at both of the top all-star games.

Below are the full measurements from both events. Height is stylized by the NFL’s four-digit stylization where the first digit signifies feet, the second and third digit signify inches and the final digit signifies eighths of an inch. Examples: 5114 is 5’11 1/2”. 6012 is 6’1 1/4”.

Hand size, arm length and wingspan are represented by three- (hand) or four-digit numbers (arm length and wingspan) with the last two digits signifying eighths of an inch and the numbers before the final two digits signifying inches. Examples: A hand size of 858 is 8 5/8”. An arm length of 3648 is 36 1/2”.

Isn’t the NFL’s archaic scouting system fun!

All-Star Game Measurables 2022 Game Pos. First Last School HT WT Hand Arm Wingspan Game Pos. First Last School HT WT Hand Arm Wingspan Senior LS Cal Adomitis Pittsburgh 6012 234 968 3028 7528 Senior LB Troy Andersen Montana State 6032 242 938 3218 7758 Shrine ED Ryder Anderson Indiana 6065 275 1048 3428 8118 Senior SAF Tycen Anderson Toledo 6013 204 958 3300 7968 Shrine OL Blaise Andries Minnesota 6065 315 958 3300 8100 Shrine ED David Anenih Houston 6020 251 948 3438 8318 Senior LB Brian Asamoah II Oklahoma 6000 222 968 3338 8000 Senior WR Calvin Austin III Memphis 5073 173 918 3508 7328 Senior RB Tyler Badie Missouri 5076 199 918 2978 7200 Shrine CB Darrell Baker Jr. Georgia Southern 6003 198 848 3200 7658 Shrine CB Kalon Barnes Baylor 5114 183 958 3168 7638 Senior ED Amaré Barno Virginia Tech 6042 239 918 3368 8118 Senior LB Darrian Beavers Cincinnati 6040 252 958 3258 8100 Senior TE/FB Daniel Bellinger San Diego State 6042 252 1000 3248 7758 Senior LB Terrel Bernard Baylor 6004 220 918 3058 7400 Shrine WR Stanley Berryhill III Arizona 5093 185 828 3028 7200 Shrine SAF Reed Blankenship Middle Tennessee St 6006 196 928 3158 7628 Shrine SAF Bubba Bolden Miami 6020 206 868 3128 7728 Shrine DL Thomas Booker Stanford 6031 310 1028 3328 8058 Shrine LB Ellis Brooks Penn State 6010 230 968 3038 7418 Shrine RB Leddie Brown West Virginia 6000 215 948 3200 7538 Shrine ED Big Kat Bryant UCF 6040 251 1038 3358 8138 Senior CB Coby Bryant Cincinnati 6013 191 918 3048 7400 Senior OL Spencer Burford UTSA 6037 293 948 3428 8228 Shrine LB Darien Butler Arizona St 5103 221 918 2978 7468 Shrine DL Matthew Butler Tennessee 6034 299 900 3318 8228 Shrine SAF Percy Butler Louisiana 6002 192 900 3168 7618 Senior TE/FB Grant Calcaterra SMU 6032 243 1000 3300 8000 Senior PT Jake Camarda Georgia 6006 191 958 3038 7500 Shrine LB Chance Campbell Ole Miss 6022 233 1000 3100 7438 Senior SAF Tariq Carpenter Georgia Tech 6022 225 900 3338 8058 Senior OL Ja'Tyre Carter Southern 6031 306 1018 3328 7958 Senior DL Zachary Carter Florida 6034 287 1038 3338 8100 Senior CB Tariq Castro-Fields Penn State 6003 194 868 3118 7600 Shrine RB Ty Chandler North Carolina 5107 203 878 3218 7568 Senior LB Damone Clark LSU 6023 240 978 3278 7818 Shrine QB Jack Coan Notre Dame 6030 217 948 3078 7548 Shrine OL Devin Cochran Georgia Tech 6067 308 1018 3548 8600 Shrine ED Nolan Cockrill Army 6027 277 938 3148 7538 Shrine SAF Qwynnterrio Cole Louisville 5117 207 1000 3178 7738 Shrine WR Tanner Conner Idaho State 6026 230 900 3178 7728 Shrine RB Jashaun Corbin Florida St 5110 205 938 3200 7618 Senior SAF Yusuf Corker Kentucky 5114 204 918 3078 7500 Shrine QB Dustin Crum Kent State 6012 219 918 3218 7700 Shrine OL Myron Cunningham Arkansas 6051 323 1038 3378 8138 Shrine DL D.J. Davidson Arizona St 6030 325 938 3300 8128 Shrine OL Dawson Deaton Texas Tech 6062 305 948 3248 8018 Shrine OL Austin Deculus LSU 6050 325 938 3378 8348 Shrine TE/FB Derrick Deese Jr. San Jose St 6030 236 1028 3358 8200 Shrine OL Jean Delance Florida 6037 296 1018 3648 8578 Senior PK Cameron Dicker Texas 6001 219 878 3028 7338 Shrine OL Kellen Diesch Arizona St 6067 299 938 3248 7900 Shrine ED De'Shaan Dixon Norfolk St 6040 251 1038 3348 8128 Senior LB Jojo Domann Nebraska 6007 226 938 3028 7438 Senior WR Romeo Doubs Nevada 6017 204 1018 3218 7758 Senior WR Dontario Drummond Ole Miss 6004 217 948 3178 7748 Senior TE/FB Greg Dulcich UCLA 6036 248 978 3378 8128 Shrine CB Decobie Durant South Carolina St 5093 174 858 3018 7200 Senior LB Arnold Ebiketie Penn State 6023 250 1048 3400 8218 Shrine RB Trestan Ebner Baylor 5105 205 828 3000 7148 Shrine DL Noah Elliss Idaho 6041 359 1018 3218 7818 Shrine WR Emeka Emezie NC State 6024 212 900 3268 7628 Senior ED Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina 6036 261 1028 3500 8358 Senior CB Akayleb Evans Missouri 6017 201 868 3238 7458 Shrine OL Obinna Eze TCU 6062 327 948 3618 8638 Senior OL Daniel Faalele Minnesota 6081 387 1100 3538 8628 Shrine LB Diego Fagot Navy 6020 237 868 3078 7448 Senior DL Neil Farrell Jr. LSU 6035 238 1000 3158 7848 Shrine ED Ali Fayad Western Michigan 6020 248 938 3200 7748 Senior TE/FB Jake Ferguson Wisconsin 6043 244 938 3228 7738 Shrine CB Damarcus Fields Texas Tech 5115 193 900 3100 7468 Shrine CB Dallis Flowers Pittsburg St 6006 195 948 3168 7828 Senior RB Jerome Ford Cincinnati 5106 209 858 3078 7438 Senior OL Luke Fortner Kentucky 6037 302 978 3300 8068 Shrine WR Ty Fryfogle Indiana 6011 205 958 3058 7438 Senior DL Haskell Garrett Ohio State 6013 298 978 3228 7800 Senior OL Luke Goedeke Central Michigan 6042 318 958 3318 8038 Senior CB Mario Goodrich Clemson 6001 186 900 3048 7418 Shrine SAF Nick Grant Virginia 6002 191 938 3118 7568 Senior WR Danny Gray SMU 5115 182 948 3200 7658 Shrine ED Jeffrey Gunter Coastal Carolina 6041 259 900 3348 8018 Senior TE/FB Jeremiah Hall Oklahoma 6011 241 1048 3178 7600 Senior ED Logan Hall Houston 6057 278 958 3338 8028 Senior LB Aaron Hansford Texas A&M 6021 239 1038 3228 7800 Shrine SAF Brad Hawkins Michigan 6002 210 938 3118 7478 Senior OL Marquis Hayes Oklahoma 6046 218 868 3548 8348 Shrine PT Tommy Heatherly FIU 5112 208 858 3048 7348 Shrine WR Jaivon Heiligh Coastal Carolina 6002 200 928 3228 7638 Shrine DL Matt Henningsen Wisconsin 6032 295 928 3238 8138 Senior TE/FB Connor Heyward Michigan State 5110 239 968 3158 7600 Shrine SAF Elijah Hicks California 5107 198 968 3048 7548 Shrine OL Brock Hoffman Virginia Tech 6034 310 1048 3318 8048 Shrine RB Zander Horvath Purdue 6016 232 868 3200 7648 Shrine LB James Houston Jackson St - - - - - Senior QB Sam Howell North Carolina 6002 221 918 3118 7558 Shrine OL Hayden Howerton SMU 6030 300 968 3248 7800 Shrine DL Tayland Humphrey Louisiana 6042 350 1000 3368 8200 Senior OL Ed Ingram LSU 6031 317 1000 3338 8378 Shrine RB Keaontay Ingram USC 5114 210 868 3148 7538 Senior LB D'Marco Jackson Appalachian State 6001 235 918 3218 7900 Senior DL Eric Johnson Missouri State 6042 300 1018 3378 8248 Senior LB Jermaine Johnson Florida State - - - - - Shrine WR Josh Johnson Tulsa 5102 176 858 3200 7448 Senior LB Kyron Johnson Kansas 6001 230 900 3218 7728 Senior OL Zion Johnson Boston College 6026 314 1078 3378 8278 Shrine CB Shaun Jolly Appalachian St 5085 177 900 3038 7358 Senior OL Braxton Jones Southern Utah 6051 306 1018 3600 8428 Shrine CB Jack Jones Arizona St 5105 174 858 3100 7318 Senior DL Travis Jones UConn 6043 326 1028 3400 8268 Senior WR Velus Jones Jr. Tennessee 5114 203 968 3100 7428 Senior SAF Kerby Joseph Illinois 6005 200 1048 3328 7958 Senior DB Gregory Junior Ouachita Baptist 5112 202 900 3128 7778 Senior CB Derion Kendrick Georgia 5114 202 918 3068 7400 Shrine QB D'Eriq King Miami 5084 198 918 2858 7168 Senior OL Darian Kinnard Kentucky 6046 324 1148 3558 8300 Shrine ED Deionte Knight Western 6027 276 948 3058 7468 Senior TE/FB Charlie Kolar Iowa State 6062 256 1000 3448 8218 Shrine TE/FB Lucas Krull Pittsburgh 6056 254 918 3338 8138 Shrine SAF Quentin Lake UCLA 6011 201 928 3138 7600 Shrine LB Nate Landman Colorado 6022 236 900 3078 7628 Senior TE/FB Isaiah Likely Coastal Carolina 6040 241 1000 3228 7800 Shrine OL Alec Lindstrom Boston College 6032 294 900 3218 7738 Shrine OL Vederian Lowe Illinois 6043 320 1018 3478 8558 Senior OL Abraham Lucas Washington State 6061 332 1038 3458 8138 Shrine CB Chase Lucas Arizona St 5110 181 928 3128 7478 Senior LB Jesse Luketa Penn State 6023 261 1028 3300 7868 Senior ED Boye Mafe Minnesota 6034 255 968 3338 8128 Senior ED DeAngelo Malone Western Kentucky 6032 234 1018 3300 7948 Shrine WR Tay Martin Oklahoma St 6014 188 938 3238 7738 Senior CB Damarri Mathis Pittsburgh 5105 197 828 3168 7700 Senior DL Phidarian Mathis Alabama 6037 313 1038 3458 8348 Senior OL Cade Mays Tennessee 6044 321 978 3428 8238 Senior TE/FB Trey McBride Colorado State 6031 249 1018 3258 7800 Shrine DL Marquan McCall Kentucky 6024 346 1068 3318 8048 Shrine LB Zakoby McClain Auburn 5114 221 928 3148 7468 Senior CB Zyon McCollum Sam Houston State 6020 202 918 3118 7400 Senior CB Roger McCreary Auburn 5110 189 878 2928 7058 Shrine SAF Kyler McMichael UNC 5117 205 928 3100 7448 Senior WR Bo Melton Rutgers 5107 191 868 3228 7700 Senior PK Andrew Mevis Iowa State 5101 203 848 3038 7238 Senior OL Max Mitchell Louisiana-Lafayette 6056 299 958 3358 8068 Shrine OL George Moore Oregon 6057 305 1048 3338 8018 Senior LB Chad Muma Wyoming 6023 241 1000 3238 7568 Shrine TE/FB Nick Muse South Carolina 6043 259 928 3168 7728 Shrine OL Xavier Newman Baylor 6016 303 968 3258 7948 Senior SAF Leon O'Neal Jr. Texas A&M 6002 211 1000 3158 7648 Senior DL Otito Ogbonnia UCLA 6034 326 1000 3518 8438 Shrine TE/FB Chigoziem Okonkwo Maryland 6021 242 948 3248 7800 Shrine OL Bamidele Olaseni Utah 6070 348 978 3648 8838 Shrine RB Isaih Pacheco Rutgers 5102 213 918 3068 7368 Senior OL Dylan Parham Memphis 6020 313 1028 3348 8038 Senior OL Chris Paul Tulsa 6033 324 938 3400 8228 Senior OL Trevor Penning Northern Iowa 6066 330 1028 3468 8358 Shrine QB EJ Perry Brown 6014 212 868 3228 7578 Shrine WR Kyle Philips UCLA 5110 186 848 2968 7200 Senior QB Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh 6032 217 - 3058 7268 Senior WR Alec Pierce Cincinnati 6026 208 900 3258 7838 Senior RB Dameon Pierce Florida 5090 220 938 3068 7400 Senior SAF Jalen Pitre Baylor 5106 196 918 3078 7328 Senior RB D'Vonte Price Florida International 6011 198 928 3178 7728 Shrine TE/FB Gerrit Prince UAB 6043 239 958 3318 8038 Shrine QB Brock Purdy Iowa St 6004 212 938 2948 6968 Shrine TE/FB Teagan Quitoriano Oregon St 6054 258 938 3368 7868 Senior OL Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan 6061 304 1038 3300 8000 Shrine WR Charleston Rambo Miami 6005 180 958 3178 7738 Shrine RB Clint Ratkovich Northern Illinois 6004 231 948 3048 7300 Shrine DL LaBryan Ray Alabama 6040 283 878 3248 - Senior QB Desmond Ridder Cincinnati 6030 207 1000 3278 7878 Senior DL John Ridgeway Arkansas 6046 327 1028 3358 8138 Shrine RB Ronnie Rivers Fresno State 5074 195 828 2768 6968 Shrine WR Jaquarii Roberson Wake Forest 6007 182 900 3168 7868 Senior ED Dominique Robinson Miami (OH) 6045 254 938 3338 8238 Shrine OL Tyrese Robinson Oklahoma 6027 318 1000 3300 7928 Senior RB Brian Robinson Jr. Alabama 6015 226 968 3218 7738 Shrine TE/FB Armani Rogers Ohio 6050 226 948 3318 7948 Senior TE/FB Jeremy Ruckert Ohio State 6050 250 1018 3268 7928 Senior OL Jamaree Salyer Georgia 6025 320 948 3400 8000 Shrine LB Jack Sanborn Wisconsin 6014 239 938 3068 7468 Senior WR Braylon Sanders Ole Miss 5115 188 1000 3148 7438 Senior ED Myjai Sanders Cincinnati 6043 242 948 3328 7948 Shrine CB Brandon Sebastian Boston College 6000 178 848 3168 7568 Shrine OL Josh Seltzner Wisconsin 6042 302 958 3258 7918 Shrine LB Nephi Sewell Utah 5111 226 828 2948 7138 Senior OL Justin Shaffer Georgia 6035 326 1038 3368 8118 Senior WR Khalil Shakir Boise State 6000 193 938 2900 7038 Shrine PK Caleb Shudak Iowa St 5065 179 848 2900 7000 Senior LS Jordan Silver Arkansas 6010 235 868 3168 7568 Senior RB Abram Smith Baylor 5113 211 758 2978 7268 Senior OL Lecitus Smith Virginia Tech 6031 321 958 3218 7928 Senior ED Tyreke Smith Ohio State 6030 245 1038 3358 8100 Shrine OL Jack Snyder San Jose St 6045 313 968 3128 7778 Shrine LB Baylon Spector Clemson 6006 229 - 3148 - Shrine WR Jerreth Sterns Western Kentucky 5073 183 900 3018 7258 Shrine DL Ben Stille Nebraska 6036 296 948 3218 7928 Shrine PT Ryan Stonehouse Colorado St 5093 189 928 2968 7248 Senior PT Jordan Stout Penn State 6027 205 938 3168 7618 Senior OL Cole Strange Chattanooga 6043 304 1018 3318 8018 Senior QB Carson Strong Nevada 6036 226 912 3158 7658 Shrine RB Pierre Strong Jr. South Dakota St 5113 202 868 3168 7628 Senior OL Andrew Stueber Michigan 6060 327 1018 3418 8168 Shrine DL Mika Tafua Utah 6026 - 900 3158 7700 Shrine ED Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa Notre Dame 6020 262 948 3258 8000 Shrine DL Derrick Tangelo Penn State 6015 304 900 3348 8118 Senior CB Alontae Taylor Tennessee 6000 196 900 3178 7500 Shrine LS Billy Taylor Rutgers 6004 235 878 3058 7448 Shrine CB Ja'Sir Taylor Wake Forest 5104 186 848 3078 7438 Senior SAF Cam Taylor-Britt Nebraska 5104 200 958 3168 7618 Shrine OL Luke Tenuta Virginia Tech 6077 318 1000 3258 8118 Shrine ED Brayden Thomas North Dakota St 6026 259 948 3148 7718 Senior ED Cameron Thomas San Diego State 6040 264 1000 3318 7928 Shrine LB DQ Thomas Jackson State 6013 225 978 3268 7900 Senior ED Isaiah Thomas Oklahoma 6046 258 1018 3378 7938 Shrine SAF Juanyeh Thomas Georgia Tech 6005 207 958 3200 7828 Shrine OL Zachary Thomas San Diego St 6045 303 1000 3368 8300 Senior CB Josh Thompson Texas 5107 199 928 3118 7400 Shrine QB Skylar Thompson Kansas St 6014 219 848 3100 7478 Shrine WR Tyquan Thornton Baylor 6020 177 778 3318 7918 Senior LB Channing Tindall Georgia 6015 223 1028 3238 7728 Senior WR Jalen Tolbert South Alabama 6012 195 958 3228 7618 Shrine OL Zach Tom Wake Forest 6037 297 1018 3328 7978 Shrine WR Samori Toure Nebraska 6006 191 938 3228 7668 Shrine WR Calvin Turner Hawaii 5107 202 928 3048 7238 Senior TE/FB Cole Turner Nevada 6060 246 978 3300 7928 Shrine SAF Nolan Turner Clemson 6007 202 918 3128 7348 Senior WR Tre Turner Virginia Tech 6012 179 858 3068 7468 Shrine DL Eyioma Uwazurike Iowa St 6054 319 958 3518 8558 Shrine OL Ryan Van Demark Connecticut 6065 302 1038 3548 8538 Shrine OL Cordell Volson North Dakota St 6060 319 1028 3368 8148 Senior OL Matt Waletzko North Dakota 6067 310 1018 3518 8568 Shrine LB Tre Walker Idaho 6002 236 1000 3238 8000 Shrine CB Jermaine Waller Virginia Tech 6000 175 868 3148 7448 Senior WR Christian Watson NDSU 6040 211 1000 3268 7718 Senior CB Jaylen Watson Washington State 6014 197 948 3258 7658 Shrine OL Luke Wattenberg Washington 6040 293 928 3438 8228 Shrine CB Bryce Watts Umass 5112 185 918 3100 7678 Senior SAF Sterling Weatherford Miami (OH) 6035 230 858 3138 7648 Shrine CB Sam Webb Missouri Western 6004 201 900 3200 7800 Shrine ED Carson Wells Colorado 6025 250 928 3218 7868 Shrine PK Parker White South Carolina 6040 203 938 3318 7858 Senior RB Rachaad White Arizona State 6004 210 948 3100 7558 Senior RB Zaquandre White South Carolina 5114 212 918 3068 7400 Shrine CB Damarion Williams Houston 5100 180 878 2928 7268 Senior CB Joshua Williams Fayetteville State 6024 193 928 3228 7818 Senior QB Malik Willis Liberty 6003 220 948 3168 7738 Senior DL Perrion Winfrey Oklahoma 6036 303 1028 3548 8558 Shrine TE/FB Jelani Woods Virginia 6066 259 928 3418 8218 Senior SAF JT Woods Baylor 6016 188 838 3218 7738 Senior CB Tariq Woolen UTSA 6033 205 858 3348 7900 Senior DL Devonte Wyatt Georgia 6026 307 978 3300 7800 Shrine SAF Russ Yeast Kansas State 5100 192 900 3128 7678 Shrine WR Dareke Young Lenoir-Rhyne 6020 223 1018 3218 7918 Senior OL Nicholas Zakelj Fordham 6056 316 958 3248 7838 Senior QB Bailey Zappe Western Kentucky 6003 213 968 3128 7468

Top and bottom five in each measurable

Height (Inches)

Top Five

Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele: 6’8 1/8” (Senior Bowl)

Virginia Tech OL Luke Tenuta: 6’7 7/8” (Shrine Bowl)

Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni: 6’7” (Shrine Bowl)

Three tied at 6’6 7/8”

Bottom Five

Iowa State PK Caleb Shudak: 5’6 5/8” (Shrine Bowl)

Western Kentucky WR Jerreth Sterns: 5’7 3/8” (Shrine Bowl)

Memphis WR Calvin Austin III: 5’7 3/8” (Senior Bowl)

Fresno State RB Ronnie Rivers: 5’7 1/2” (Shrine Bowl)

Missouri RB Tyler Badie: 5’7 3/4” (Senior Bowl)

Weight (Pounds)

Top Five

Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele: 387 (Senior Bowl)

Idaho DL Noah Elliss: 359 (Shrine Bowl)

Louisiana DL Tayland Humphrey: 350 (Shrine Bowl)

Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni: 348 (Shrine Bowl)

Kentucky DL Marquan McCall: 346 (Shrine Bowl)

Bottom Five

Memphis WR Calvin Austin III: 173 (Senior Bowl)

South Carolina State CB Decobie Durant: 174 (Shrine Bowl)

Arizona State CB Jack Jones: 174 (Shrine Bowl)

Virginia Tech CB Jermaine Waller: 175 (Shrine Bowl)

Tulsa WR Josh Johnson: 176 (Shrine Bowl)

Hand Size (Inches)

Top Five

Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard: 11 1/2” (Senior Bowl)

Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele: 11” (Senior Bowl)

Boston College OL Zion Johnson: 10 7/8” (Senior Bowl)

Kentucky DL Marquan McCall: 10 3/4” (Shrine Game)

Six tied at 1048

Bottom Five

Baylor RB Abram Smith: 7 5/8” (Senior Bowl)

Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton: 7 7/8” (Shrine Game)

Five tied at 8 2/8”

Arm Length (Inches)

Top Five

Florida OL Jean Delance: 36 4/8th” (Shrine Bowl)

Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni: 36 4/8th” (Shrine Bowl)

TCU OL Obinna Eze: 36 1/8th” (Shrine Bowl)

Southern Utah OL Braxton Jones: 36” (Senior Bowl)

Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard: 35 5/8th” (Senior Bowl)

Bottom Five

Fresno State RB Ronnie Rivers: 27 3/4” (Shrine Game)

Miami QB D’Eriq King: 28 5/8” (Shrine Game)

Iowa State PK Caleb Shudak: 29” (Shrine Game)

Boise State WR Khalil Shakir: 29” (Senior Bowl)

Two tied at 29 1/4”

Wingspan (Inches)

Top Five

Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni: 88 3/8” (Shrine Game)

TCU OL Obinna Eze: 86 3/8” (Shrine Game)

Minnesota OL Daniel Faalele: 86 1/4” (Senior Bowl)

Georgia Tech OL Devin Cochran: 86” (Shrine Bowl)

Florida OL Jean Delance: 85 7/8” (Shrine Bowl)

Bottom Five