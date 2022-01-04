NFC North Rundown: Packers will be division’s lone postseason contender

A few weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North crown. With one week left in the regular season, they will officially be the division’s lone representative when the playoffs get underway.
With a dominating win over Minnesota, the Packers took a page out of the 2003 Arizona Cardinals’ playbook and knocked the Vikings out of the playoffs. The next question now becomes if it will be the last time Green Bay has seen Mike Zimmer in purple and gold. One thing is for certain: Kellen Mond will not be getting the start in the Vikings’ final regular season game.
Today’s rundown recaps Minnesota’s lost hopes, but also dives into a lopsided win in Chicago and a lopsided loss for Detroit.
Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
Lost 37-10 at Green Bay; Next vs. Chicago
Vikings’ Season Ends With a Whimper as Sean Mannion Struggles in 37-10 Loss to Packers
Minnesota’s season effectively came to a close at Lambeau Field on a cold night. Here is the recap from the other sideline.
4 mind-numbing stats from Vikings’ Week 17 loss to the Packers
Garrett Bradbury was the Vikings’ fourth-leading receiver on Sunday night, while the team’s running game struggled mightily.
Vikings’ Mike Zimmer on if he wants to see QB Kellen Mond in Week 18: ‘Not particularly’
Well, we know how Zimmer feels about his third-round quarterback.
Chicago Bears (6-10)
Won 29-3 vs. New York Giants; Next at Minnesota
Game Recap: Bears rout Giants in home finale
If it is indeed the Matt Nagy farewell tour, the Bears’ head coach went out with a bang in his final home game.
Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn breaks Richard Dent’s franchise single-season sack record
It has been quite a rebound year for the Bears’ pass rusher, whose 18 sacks in 2021 set a Bears franchise record.
Matt Nagy’s ridiculous explanation for why Bears started Jason Peters over Teven Jenkins
There has been a carousel of quarterbacks in recent weeks, but the same goes for the offensive tackle positions.
Detroit Lions (2-13-1)
Lost 51-29 at Seattle; Next vs. Green Bay
Lions-Seahawks recap: First half beatdown sinks Detroit in Seattle for 51-29 loss
If the Packers can duplicate Seattle’s 24-point halftime lead against Detroit next week, they will be in great shape for a victory.
O’HARA’S FINAL THOUGHTS: Williams closing in on a personal accomplishment
The former Packer running back is nearing a career-high in rushing yards in his first season in Detroit.
Opponents set for Detroit Lions’ 2022 NFL schedule: Lots of losing teams on docket
After facing the second-toughest schedule in the NFL this season, the Lions are poised to play many teams with six wins or less.
