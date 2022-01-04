NFC North Rundown: Packers will be division’s lone postseason contender

A few weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North crown. With one week left in the regular season, they will officially be the division’s lone representative when the playoffs get underway.

With a dominating win over Minnesota, the Packers took a page out of the 2003 Arizona Cardinals’ playbook and knocked the Vikings out of the playoffs. The next question now becomes if it will be the last time Green Bay has seen Mike Zimmer in purple and gold. One thing is for certain: Kellen Mond will not be getting the start in the Vikings’ final regular season game.

Today’s rundown recaps Minnesota’s lost hopes, but also dives into a lopsided win in Chicago and a lopsided loss for Detroit.

Lost 37-10 at Green Bay; Next vs. Chicago

Minnesota’s season effectively came to a close at Lambeau Field on a cold night. Here is the recap from the other sideline.

Garrett Bradbury was the Vikings’ fourth-leading receiver on Sunday night, while the team’s running game struggled mightily.

Well, we know how Zimmer feels about his third-round quarterback.

Won 29-3 vs. New York Giants; Next at Minnesota

If it is indeed the Matt Nagy farewell tour, the Bears’ head coach went out with a bang in his final home game.

It has been quite a rebound year for the Bears’ pass rusher, whose 18 sacks in 2021 set a Bears franchise record.

There has been a carousel of quarterbacks in recent weeks, but the same goes for the offensive tackle positions.

Lost 51-29 at Seattle; Next vs. Green Bay

If the Packers can duplicate Seattle’s 24-point halftime lead against Detroit next week, they will be in great shape for a victory.

The former Packer running back is nearing a career-high in rushing yards in his first season in Detroit.

After facing the second-toughest schedule in the NFL this season, the Lions are poised to play many teams with six wins or less.