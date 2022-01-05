Packers injury update: T David Bakhtiari and C Josh Myers practice on Wednesday

On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that his wish was to get tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) on the field for the final regular-season game of the year before the team sets their sights on their playoff push. During the first practice session for the team this week, Bakhtiari, who has gone from a non-participant to a participant twice this season already, was working out in individual drills. Along with Bakhtiari, center Josh Myers (knee) also went through individual drills with the offensive linemen, starting his 21-day window to return to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve.

Alexander has not practiced this week, due to the fact that he is still on the reserve/Covid-19 list. LaFleur stated on Monday that Alexander has a chance to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, even if he doesn’t practice with the team throughout the week.

#Packers injury report: Only Rodgers and Keke not practicing. pic.twitter.com/icUuiRTEtm — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 5, 2022

The only non-participants in practice today were quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (illness.) Keke was inactive in Week 16 due to a personal matter and then missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list. He was just activated to the active roster from the reserve/Covid-19 list yesterday.

Along with Bakhtiari, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow), tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) were limited participants. The Packers also restored kicker J.J. Molson and linebacker Ray Wilborn to the practice squad off of the reserve/Covid-19 list today.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff (knee) was a limited participant in practice today, signaling that we likely won’t get Tim Boyle starting under center against his former on Sunday. Fullback Jason Calbinda was the only player in Detroit who was not a participant for Wednesday’s practice.