You can count on your stars to shine bright, but Super Bowl contenders always need their role players to reach new heights as the playoffs begin. The Packers seem well-positioned to benefit from that exact phenomenon this year.

Allen Lazard will get plenty of attention in that discussion, but he’s far from the only role player who’s getting a chance to shine. Dean Lowry is putting consistent pressure on opposing passers, Tyler Davis is finding his own spot in the tight end rotation, and Rasul Douglas continues to show the value of a well-time midseason signing. Heck, the entire offensive line could be grouped together as basically a five-headed role player that’s stepped up in a big way this year.

Chances are, one of these guys is going to have the chance to make a big play in the postseason, and if there’s one upside to the Packers’ ongoing injury issues this year, it’s that role players have had a bigger opportunity to get valuable reps than they normally would. When their number is called in the playoffs, they’ll be ready.

I wrote about Lazard’s emergence down the stretch earlier this week, but Mike Spofford offers an interesting take on a specific part of Lazard’s game that’s helping the Packers: contested catches.

