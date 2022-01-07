Pick the top play from the Packers’ Week 17 win over the Vikings

The nipple has been freed at Lambeau once again. January in Green Bay means two things. Temperatures colder than Mike Zimmer’s treatment of Kellen Mond and possibly unnecessary nudity from countless men who are now incapable of feeling in their torso. A windchill of -4 degrees at kickoff would scare away even the most devoted fan of any other team. Not Packers fans. We willingly make the trek to sit in temperatures only ever seen in the 9th circle of Hell because there’s no better experience in football. You may have on 6 layers. You may need to huddle for warmth with your fellow green and gold brethren. And you may be too cold to even taste your beer. But the next morning, you wake up and remember you got to see the greatest franchise in sports absolutely terrorize Sean Mannion for 4 quarters and it makes it all worth it. The Vikings’ backup was no match for a team dead set on locking up the top seed in the NFC. The first quarter and a half started slowly as the Vikings' defense compensated for countless 3-and-outs on the other side of the ball, but the floodgates opened once the Packers scored their first touchdown late in the 1st half. From there the offense put on a show en route to a 37-10 drubbing and clinched home field throughout the NFC playoffs. Let’s check out the top plays of the game.

Lazard now has three touchdowns in his last 4 games as he turns it on at just the right time. The Packers had been stuffed in the red zone up until this point, as they were forced to kick two field goals and turned the ball over on downs on a third trip. With the dreadful showing by the Vikings offense, it was only a matter of time until luck turned around. The Packers drove 66 yards off of a Vikings 3-and-out and capped it off with a 50-50 heave from Rodgers that Lazard pulled down in the end zone with ease. The onslaught had begun.

Not to be outdone by Lazard, Davante Adams had himself a field day on the very next drive. The best WR in the league posted 3 catches for 47 yards and the score and made it clear that no one on the field had a chance at defending him. After burning Kris Boyd on a back-shoulder catch down the right sideline, Adams came back the next play and got Mackensie Alexander in on the action with a quick double move over the middle for the score. The Packers went up 20-0 and never looked back.

As usual, AJ Dillon was called upon to ice the game, and no one is better built for January Lambeau than The Mayor of Door County. The thunderous back totaled 40 yards on an early 4th Quarter drive that put the Packers up 37-10 and added salt in the wound for the Vikings. He capped off the drive by barreling over three Vikings defenders and staying on his feet to run straight into the stands. His Lambeau Leap skills have increased considerably since his rookie year, and I like to think it’s what has taken his game to the next level.

That's it for the top plays against the Vikings in Week 17!