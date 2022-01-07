Packers Injury Update: OL David Bakhtiari and Josh Myers expected to play vs Detroit

On Friday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that rookie center Josh Myers, who has been on the injured reserve since his Week 5 knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, has “looked really good at practice. I would anticipate him playing in this game.” Myers has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster, but just began his 21-day window to return to the active roster on Wednesday, meaning the team can move him up before Sunday.

The other piece of the news on the offensive line is that left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play a game this season, was a full participant in practice on Friday and was officially listed as questionable for the game, meaning he is more than likely going to play against the Detroit Lions. If you’re wondering why the Packers were so adamant that their starters would play on Sunday, testing their playoff lineup one time before they start a slate of elimination games seems to make the most sense.

David Bakhtiari, full participant. Been a long time since we’ve been able to say that. pic.twitter.com/6s3d29y0z2 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 7, 2022

The Packers also listed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) as questionable for the game. Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (illness) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) have been ruled out. LaFleur stated that he didn’t want to play Alexander off of one day of practice, which is a different tone than he had on Monday when he stated that Alexander could play without practicing this week. Alexander was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list last weekend and just came off of the list for Friday’s practice.

The Lions ruled out fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) today, but listed quarterback Jared Goff (knee), defensive lineman Michael Brockers (neck) and four others as questionable for the game. If you’re a betting type, you’re assuming that Goff gets the nod over former Packer Tim Boyle in the season finale.