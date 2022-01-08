NFL Week 18 Saturday Schedule: Chiefs-Broncos and Cowboys-Eagles games thread

Saturday of week 18 across the NFL brings a pair of games to get the weekend underway. The league has set up its schedule in recent years to exclusively feature divisional matchups in the final week of the regular season to maximize playoff tension, and usually it works out very well to set up at least one winner-take-all game for a playoff spot, if not for a division title.

This week, there is just one of those games, with the winner of the Chargers-Raiders game heading into the AFC playoffs as a wild-card team. That game therefore receives Sunday Night Football treatment tomorrow, but the other AFC West game, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, kicks off this afternoon. That game will see the Chiefs try to give themselves a chance at home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs once again, as they need a victory (or at least a tie) to give themselves a chance at that status.

Later on, an NFC East battle will kick off between two teams already guaranteed playoff spots. The Dallas Cowboys have locked in the division title with the Philadelphia Eagles assured of a wild-card spot. However, seeding remains uncertain across the NFC (with the exception of the Packers in the top spot), so there are still some reasons for both teams to want to win tonight’s game.

Join us throughout the afternoon and evening as we follow along with this pair of games, then bring your browser back to APC for the Packers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Kickoff Time: 2:30 PM Mountain Time (4:30 PM Eastern)

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

City, State: Denver, CO

TV Channels: ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff Time: 8:30 PM Eastern

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

City, State: Philadelphia, PA

TV Channels: ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick