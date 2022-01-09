Meaningless football in the final week of the regular season means that your team has either done remarkably well over the first 17 weeks of the year or pretty poorly. In Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, both areas are represented.

The Packers own the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The Lions are headed for a top-two draft pick, which could be as high as number 1 in April. As a result, both teams expect to get a long look at young players in this contest, though the Packers still intend to play most of their starters for at least a portion of the game.

As a result of the nature of today’s game, it has ended up in the early time slot, and as such is subject to local TV rules. Therefore, a broadcast map is necessary for the Packers for the first time in a few weeks, following a pair of nationally-televised contests. Check out the map and all of the details you’ll need to get ready for today’s game below in our Game Primer, and come on back for the game this afternoon!

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (13-3) vs. Detroit Lions (2-13-1)

WHERE?

Ford Field

Detroit, Michigan

WHEN?

Sunday, January 9, 2022

1:00 PM Eastern Time (12 Noon Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Broadcast Map

Packers-Lions in red below (also in Alaska/Hawaii markets)

Online Streaming Options

In-market: FOX Sports app, NFL app, Yahoo Sports app

Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Sirius 119, XM 384

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Packers -3.5

Over/under total: 45

Last Meeting

Week 2 2021: @Packers 35, Lions 17

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 103-72-7

Postseason: Packers lead 2-0