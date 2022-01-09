He’s baaaaaaaack!

Today, the Green Bay Packers celebrate the return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to the field after a year-long absence. Bakhtiari is expected to play today against the Detroit Lions after missing the entire 2021 calendar year rehabbing a torn ACL that he suffered in practice on New Year’s Eve of 2020. It has been a long road back for the superstar tackle, but getting him some live reps in a meaningless game ahead of the Packers’ playoff run is an important step in his return.

That game comes against the Detroit Lions, whose only tangible impact from this game comes to its draft spot next year. A loss and a Jaguars win over the Colts today would give Detroit the top overall draft pick.

The Packers, of course, have locked up the top seed in the NFC playoffs, and will likely play their starters for only a handful of series before pulling several key players and giving way to backups. Look for the team to get another good look at Jordan Love, as Aaron Rodgers will surely be one of the players who comes off the field by halftime at the latest.

Join us for the game here as we follow along with today’s game and see what we can learn from the day’s events.