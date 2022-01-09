Packers-Lions Week 18 Inactives: Bakhtiari and Myers will play vs Detroit

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will make his season debut in the Packers’ season finale against the Detroit Lions. Bakhtiari, who tore his ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020, has shown signs of progression, in terms of his practice participation, throughout the season, but has yet to see in-game action. Along with Bakhtiari, rookie center Josh Myers, who was just activated to the active roster yesterday, returns from injured reserve and will play for the first time since October.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones (knee), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (illness) have been ruled out for the game. Alexander and Keke were ruled out on Friday, but the cautious Packers, with “nothing to play for,” are also saving the wear of Jones and Campbell for the playoff.

Assume to see a significant uptick in snaps from running back Patrick Taylor and inside linebacker Oren Burks with Jones and Campbell not playing. Safety Shawn Davis, center Jake Hanson and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are healthy scratches this week.

On Detroit’s side of the ball, the Lions will miss fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) and tackle Penei Sewell, who was just activated off of the reserve/Covid-19 list recently. Quarterback Jared Goff (knee) will make the start today for the Lions, meaning former Packer Tim Boyle will be coming off of the bench.

Full Inactives List: