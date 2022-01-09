Davante Adams sets Packers single-season receiving yardage record in first half vs. Lions

There is a new name atop the Green Bay Packers’ record book in one statistical category today. The Packers are in the midst of the 2021 regular season finale against the Detroit Lions, but in the first half, wide receiver Davante Adams etched his name into the book with yet another single-season record.

Adams held the team record for receptions in a single season, first setting that mark in 2020 with 115 catches and then eclipsing it last week against the Vikings. He further expanded that record in Sunday’s finale, but in doing so, he also passed up former teammate Jordy Nelson for the team record in receiving yards for a single season.

The record came on a 13-yard reception late in the first quarter. That gave him 30 yards in the game and 1,528 for the season, pushing him over Nelson’s previous record total of 1,519. Adams would add two more receptions for another 25 yards before halftime, giving him 1,553 on the year in what should be his final total, assuming his day is done with the Packers having nothing to play for.

Nelson set his record in 2014, Adams’ rookie season. That year, Aaron Rodgers won the MVP and the Packers advanced to the NFC Championship Game. Adams receptions record in 2020 came under similar circumstances, with Rodgers again winning the MVP award (his third) and the Packers falling in the Conference Championship. While Rodgers appears on track to earn his second straight MVP and fourth overall, the Packers will hope for a different result in the postseason this year, with the team again holding home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Adams now has at least a share of all three major cumulative receiving categories, having tied Sterling Sharpe’s touchdown record of 18 last season.