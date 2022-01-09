NFL Playoffs 2022: Wild-Card weekend schedule announced, Cards-Rams gets MNF

The final playoff spots in the AFC are not quite locked in, but the schedule for Wild Card weekend across the NFL is set. The league announced the schedule during the third quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, who are battling for the final playoff spots in the AFC, but the times are now official for next week’s games.

Of course, the Green Bay Packers will sit and await their opponents, watching as observers during their first-round bye. The Packers got the top seed and will play the worst-seeded team remaining in the NFC bracket after next week’s games are complete.

In all likelihood, the Packers will probably play on Sunday of the Divisional Round. That is because all of the NFC games in Wild Card weekend are on either Sunday or Monday, with the Packers having a good chance of drawing one of the teams that play in the first Monday Night Football game in playoff history.

That game will feature the 4th and 5th seeds in the NFC, as the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals. If the home teams in the two NFC Sunday games are victorious against Wild Card teams, that would send the winner of the Monday game to Lambeau Field on short rest.

Here’s the full schedule for Wild Card weekend, which will be updated with correct matchups once the Chargers-Raiders game concludes.