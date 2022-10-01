 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 5 Schedule: Big SEC day with Bama-Arkansas, Kentucky-Ole Miss

The ACC also has a pair of games between ranked teams, including a top-ten matchup between NC State and Clemson.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Arkansas v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This week in college football belongs largely to the SEC. Of the four games on the schedule between ranked teams, two of them are SEC conference games, though the ACC actually accounts for both of the other two.

Surprising top-ten program Kentucky will travel south to play 14th-ranked Ole Miss in the premier game in the early time slot today, as Wildcats quarterback Will Levis tries to keep the momentum going on a strong start to the season. Levis is averaging more than 10 yards per pass attempt this season, but he will have a tough test against an Ole Miss defense that is giving up just 10 points per game.

Later in the afternoon, Alabama visits Arkansas in an SEC West matchup. Bama’s only test so far this year was a road win at Texas three weeks ago, but they escaped Austin by the skin of their teeth with a 20-19 victory. This week will kick off a stretch of three games against likely ranked opponents, with two of those coming on the road. Arkansas, meanwhile, looks to bounce back from a loss to Texas A&M a week ago in Dallas.

In the ACC, a pair of teams ranked in the 20s meet in the late afternoon, with Wake Forest visiting Florida State. Then in prime time, the only top-ten game of the weekend finds 5th-ranked Clemson hosting #10 North Carolina State. Last season, the unranked Wolfpack upset 9th-ranked Clemson late in September to break an 8-game losing streak to the Tigers, and perhaps there’s some leftover magic remaining for Dave Doeren’s squad.

Join us all day long as we follow along with today’s action from around college football!

CFB Week 5 Schedule

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
#18 Oklahoma TCU 12:00 PM ABC Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
#4 Michigan Iowa 12:00 PM FOX Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
#7 Kentucky #14 Ole Miss 12:00 PM ESPN Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
Purdue #21 Minnesota 12:00 PM ESPN2 Huntington Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Illinois Wisconsin 12:00 PM BTN Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
Texas Tech #25 Kansas State 12:00 PM ESPN+ Bill Snyder Family Stadium Manhattan, KS
#22 Wake Forest #23 Florida State 3:30 PM ABC Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
#2 Alabama #20 Arkansas 3:30 PM CBS Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
Oklahoma State #16 Baylor 3:30 PM FOX McLane Stadium Waco, TX
Northwestern #11 Penn State 3:30 PM ESPN Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
Rutgers #3 Ohio State 3:30 PM BTN Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Michigan State Maryland 3:30 PM FS1 Memorial Stadium College Park, MD
#17 Texas A&M Mississippi State 4:00 PM SEC Network Davis Wade Stadium Starkville, MS
LSU Auburn 7:00 PM ESPN Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, MS
#10 NC State #5 Clemson 7:30 PM ABC Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
West Virginia Texas 7:30 PM FS1 DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
#1 Georgia Missouri 7:30 PM SEC Network Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO
Indiana Nebraska 7:30 PM BTN Memorial Stadium Lincoln, NE
Georgia Tech #24 Pittsburgh 8:00 PM ACC Network Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
Arizona State #6 USC 10:30 PM ESPN LA Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA
Stanford #13 Oregon 11:00 PM FS1 Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR

