College Football Week 5 Schedule: Big SEC day with Bama-Arkansas, Kentucky-Ole Miss

This week in college football belongs largely to the SEC. Of the four games on the schedule between ranked teams, two of them are SEC conference games, though the ACC actually accounts for both of the other two.

Surprising top-ten program Kentucky will travel south to play 14th-ranked Ole Miss in the premier game in the early time slot today, as Wildcats quarterback Will Levis tries to keep the momentum going on a strong start to the season. Levis is averaging more than 10 yards per pass attempt this season, but he will have a tough test against an Ole Miss defense that is giving up just 10 points per game.

Later in the afternoon, Alabama visits Arkansas in an SEC West matchup. Bama’s only test so far this year was a road win at Texas three weeks ago, but they escaped Austin by the skin of their teeth with a 20-19 victory. This week will kick off a stretch of three games against likely ranked opponents, with two of those coming on the road. Arkansas, meanwhile, looks to bounce back from a loss to Texas A&M a week ago in Dallas.

In the ACC, a pair of teams ranked in the 20s meet in the late afternoon, with Wake Forest visiting Florida State. Then in prime time, the only top-ten game of the weekend finds 5th-ranked Clemson hosting #10 North Carolina State. Last season, the unranked Wolfpack upset 9th-ranked Clemson late in September to break an 8-game losing streak to the Tigers, and perhaps there’s some leftover magic remaining for Dave Doeren’s squad.

Join us all day long as we follow along with today’s action from around college football!