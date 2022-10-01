APC Week 4 NFL Picks: Packers remain 9-point favorites over Patriots

This Sunday, the Green Bay Packers host the New England Patriots in a week 4 matchup that sees Green Bay as big favorites. The spread is nine points in favor of the Packers, who will be facing a Patriots team quarterbacked by Brian Hoyer instead of Mac Jones.

Sunday’s game will be the second time this season that the Packers are favored by over a touchdown, as they were ten-point favorites over the Chicago Bears in week two. The Packers are 2-1 against the spread this season, covering in their wins in each of the past two games after losing big in the opener in Minnesota.

Speaking of the Vikings, they are three-point favorites over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday for the morning game in London, a spread surely influenced by expected absences for the Saints. Jameis Winston is doubtful for the game and wide receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out, giving Minnesota some better matchups when they are on defense.

Check out our picks for all of the Sunday games in week 4 below.