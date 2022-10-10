Monday Cheese Curds: The Packers got kicked in the bollocks

After some grumbling, the Green Bay Packers started stumbling.

Yesterday’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants was infuriating but also not entirely surprising. The signs were all there a week before when the Packers barely scraped by a New England Patriots team led by a third-string quarterback. Some had hoped that would be the wakeup call the Packers needed to stop fooling around before they found out.

In the first half at least, it appeared they had indeed woken up. A steady dose of runs and the quick passing game got Green Bay out to a 17-3 lead in the second quarter and a 20-10 lead at halftime.

Then the third quarter started and Green Bay fell apart.

After a Giants touchdown drive that took up almost half of the third quarter, the Packers went into a fetal position once again after being punched in the mouth. They never scored another point on offense and some questionable decisions by quarterback Aaron Rodgers put the team’s hopes down for good.

Three hero balls early in the fourth quarter followed by three straight passes from the New York 2 tell the tale for the offense and an overly reactive defense explains the rest. That’s where a majority of fan angst is directed at this point.

The Packers will have to put forward a much stronger effort over the next two weeks to keep their season afloat. Being 4-3 or worse 3-4 heading into a game against Buffalo that starts a tough stretch is a nightmare scenario that right now appears all too real.

It’s up to the Packers to fix it. Here’s hoping they can.

Pass-happy Green Bay Packers get away from what is necessary to make them successful this season—PackersNews.com (subscription)

“Run the damn ball!” seems like it may be too simplistic to be the solution for Green Bay but it should at least be a part of it. You cannot credibly tell me Aaron Jones or A.J. Dillon wouldn’t have gotten two yards to tie the game.

Complete game remains elusive for Packers—Packers.com

The inconsistency of this team is maddening. We say it every week: this team shows flashes of being very good but also pieces of being bad. Who are they? We still don’t know, now more than a quarter way through the season.

How the Packers blew a big lead and lost a stunner to the Giants in London—Packers Wire

The signs that this was coming were there all week. Coaches and players were grumbling about the trip following a game they nearly blew against a third string quarterback. It was stunning to watch but maybe in hindsight it shouldn’t have been.

Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers’ locker room—ESPN.com

Sorry Aaron but Jaire Alexander is 100% correct. I was honestly waiting for Rodgers to call Alexander’s words a “polluted mindset.”

