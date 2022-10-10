Monday Night Football, Week 5: Raiders vs. Chiefs odds, picks, and game info

Week five of the 2022 NFL season comes to a close this evening, and Monday Night Football brings football fans an AFC West rivalry. Tonight, the Raiders and Chiefs meet for the 127th time in the teams’ shared history.

Over the years, the Chiefs hold a somewhat substantial advantage, but much of that is due to the recent success by that franchise. Kansas City holds a 68-53-2 lead in the regular season series, as well as a 2-1 edge in playoff meetings. Much of that lead has resulted from the last 15 meetings, as the Chiefs have won 13 of those last 15 dating back into the 2014 season.

Here’s how to tune in for tonight’s game, as well as APC’s writers’ picks for the contest.

WHO?

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

WHERE?

Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri

WHEN?

Monday, October 10, 2022

7:15 PM Central Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Standard Broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL+ app

APC Game Picks