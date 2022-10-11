Tuesday Cheese Curds: Crossed up in Green Bay

Halftime adjustments aren’t really a thing in the NFL. The break between the first and second half is so short that the chances of doing something meaningful are slim, if they exist at all. But in-game changes do happen, and the best teams and coaches find ways to fine-tun their approach as games are going on to maximize their personnel and playcalling.

And then there’s the Packers, who both seem to forget how to play football after the break and are getting worked by the same thing on defense week in and week out.

This site’s issues with Joe Barry are well-documented and date back to his very first moments as the Packers’ defensive coordinator, but we don’t even have to make the Packers’ struggles on defense into a “we don’t like Joe Barry” thing. The fact is, the Packers have the talent to play well (and have played well at times) but aren’t doing so consistently while getting burned by the same thing over and over.

The players are at least partly culpable for this, to be sure, but if the buck stops with Barry, some in-season adjustments need to happen quick.

One specific route is tearing up the Packers’ defense.

