Packers Reacts Survey, Week 6: Is Green Bay going to win the North?

Obviously, the loss in Week 5 against the New York Giants in London is now how most fans thought that game was going to go. It marked the first time in the Matt LaFleur era that the Green Bay Packers lost as a touchdown or more favorites, their biggest upset in at least the last four seasons.

It’s time to start taking a temperature check on the expectations of this season. Are the Packers a Super Bowl contender? Are they an NFC North contender? And why is Green Bay playing so badly on defense, even with LaFleur co-signing their game plans?