For Cheddar or Wurst: London leaves Packers in a fog

Even across the pond the Green Bay Packers continue to play infuriating football.

After a solid first half that saw Green Bay hold a 20-10 lead over the New York Giants, the Packers went into a fetal position and actually found themselves on the losing end of a 27-22 contest in London. Unlike a week ago when the Packers were able to barely squeak by a New England Patriots team with a third quarterback, the Packers promptly fell apart against a wounded starter in Daniel Jones and NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley.

In the latest episode of For Cheddar or Wurst, Lindsay and a very angry Kris break it all down while trying to avoid a breakdown themselves. Joe Barry, Matt LaFleur, and especially Aaron Rodgers earn their ire while Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary get a round of applause even in defeat.

They also look ahead to the New York Jets who the Packers have to beat otherwise the season could take a turn down a path no one wants to go down.

We’re a third of the way through the season and this is the team Packers fans are stuck with…For Cheddar or Wurst.