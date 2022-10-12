Are you frustrated by the three-and-out that the Green Bay Packers had in the 4th quarter of last Sunday’s game against the New York Giants? That’s understandable, and head coach Matt LaFleur is frustrated too.

But unlike many Packers fans, he is not frustrated by his choice of playcalls.

On Monday, LaFleur discussed that drive and the thought processes behind the first-down and second-down decisions. But one of the key components of the decision is LaFleur and Rodgers simply trying to take what defenses are showing them. Single-high safety with an 8-man box? The Packers are passing against that alignment every time. Two-high and light personnel? That’s probably going to be a run.

That reactionary approach to take what’s being given will work in many instances, but defenses that are able to disguise their intentions — like Wink Martindale’s unit for the Giants — can bait the Packers a bit. In today’s curds, we’ll find some more of LaFleur’s comments from this week as well as an argument in favor of being more aggressive and dictating terms to the defense instead of the other way around.

