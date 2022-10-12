Packers RB Kylin Hill to practice on Wednesday, opens 3-week window for return

In his pre-practice press conference, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Wednesday that running back Kylin Hill would practice with the team in Week 6. Hill has been on the physically unable to perform list this season, having yet to practice with the team in 2022, as he’s recovering from a 2021 ACL tear.

Last season, Hill was the team’s third running back and a kick return option before his mid-season injury. Currently, Patrick Taylor has taken over the team’s third running back option after he was promoted from the practice squad in Week 3. Taylor has also been playing left wing on punt protection since tight end Josiah Deguara was moved to guard following inside linebacker Krys Barnes’ high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve. The kickoff return position was receiver Amari Rodgers’ this season until this past Sunday when Rodgers was replaced by second-round rookie receiver Christian Watson, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

With so many moving parts, it’s difficult to know just what Hill’s eventual return to the 53-man roster will mean in terms of corresponding roster moves. Two seventh-round rookies, defensive tackle Jonathan Ford and receiver Samori Toure, are the only players on the 53-man roster to not be named a game day active for the Packers in 2022.

As a reminder, Hill returning to practice does not mean that he takes up an immediate roster spot. Players returning off of the PUP list open up a 21-day window where they can practice with the team without having to take up a roster spot, meaning that Green Bay could wait until early November to elevate Hill to the active roster.

Hill was eligible to practice with the team last week, based on the PUP return rules, but didn’t. At the very least, this shows positive momentum in his recovery process. The Packers have three players on injury lists other than Hill and Barnes: safety Vernon Scott (shoulder, IR), receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring, IR) and tackle Caleb Jones (illness, NFI.)