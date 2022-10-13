Thursday Night Football, Week 6: Commanders vs. Bears picks & TV broadcast info

It’s another Thursday night, which means that football is back to start off week six of the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, tonight’s game is a less-than-exciting matchup featuring two teams with losing records through three weeks.

One of these teams, the Chicago Bears, has a pair of wins over the San Francisco 49ers (in a downpour) and the Houston Texans. The other, the Washington Commanders, have a week one victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but are now on a four-game losing streak that includes losses to a pair of their divisional rivals.

Hopefully the game will manage to be a bit more exciting than last Thursday’s field goal-fest, when the Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos in overtime 12-9. Join us tonight for the game and check out our picks below.

WHO?

Washington Commanders (1-4) vs. Chicago Bears (2-3)

WHERE?

Soldier Field

Chicago, Illinois

WHEN?

Thursday, October 13, 2022

7:15 PM Central Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast/Streaming

Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

NFL+ app

APC Game Picks

Check out the odds for tonight’s game courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.