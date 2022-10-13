One of the most common complaints coming out of the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the New York Giants last Sunday was the team’s apparent reluctance to embrace its effective and efficient running game. Now that we know the team’s first injury report of the following week, there may be an extra reason for the team to more fully embrace that phase of the offense.

In a way, Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury — which kept him out of practice on Wednesday — could be a blessing in disguise if it helps the Packers commit more fully to the ground game. While the team does not expect Rodgers to miss the team’s next game against the New York Jets this weekend, the QB could still be dealing with some discomfort. If so, perhaps he’ll be more willing to stick with run calls, even when the defense’s look suggests that switching to a pass might be the “right” decision.

In any case, Rodgers’ status will be worth monitoring on Thursday and Friday. Expect him to practice in some capacity this week, at least to get some mental reps and get a few throws in before Sunday’s game. But regardless of Rodgers’ thumb, expect to see more carries and touches for the Packers’ running backs on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers on if there are lessons in losing, combating negativity | Packersnews.com

Remember, words are spells. Rodgers wasn't happy about the negativity he perceived in Jaire Alexander's postgame comments -- the cornerback said he wouldn't be worried unless the Packers lose to the Jets this coming Sunday -- and he continued to deliver a message to his teammates at his locker on Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers not concerned with QB's thumb injury | ESPN

Meanwhile, Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday with a thumb issue, which may have stemmed from the hit he took on the Hail Mary attempt at the end of last Sunday's game.

The Packers’ primary objective on offense: Keep giving RB Aaron Jones the ball - The Athletic ($)

If Rodgers' thumb is at all an issue on Sunday, the run game becomes even more of a necessary focal point of the offense.

Former Packers tight end Tyrone Davis dead at 50 | Packers.com

Davis played for the Packers from 1997 to 2002, making 27 starts. He passed away of an undisclosed illness.

Davante Adams Charged After Allegedly Causing ‘Whiplash’ - Sports Illustrated

Adams' shove of a photographer has resulted in a criminal charge for misdemeanor assault.

