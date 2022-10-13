Packers Injury Report: QB Aaron Rodgers returns to practice as a full participant

On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice with a thumb injury that occurred on the final play of the team’s loss to the New York Giants in London. Head coach Matt LaFleur never seemed concerned with Rodgers actually missing playing time, though, as he stated that the team didn’t “have much concern as far as gameday,” in the pre-practice presser yesterday.

Aaron Rodgers - full participant. pic.twitter.com/aX3ihC5IAR — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 13, 2022

That, thankfully, was confirmed on Thursday when Rodgers not only returned to practice but practiced as a full participant with the team. It was one of two changes on the injury report on Thursday, along with tight end Marcedes Lewis’ veteran rest day and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (limited) being listed with a toe injury.

Outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) joined Lewis as non-participants in practice today. Watson recently replaced receiver Amari Rodgers as the team’s kickoff returner, which means that if Watson misses the game that Rodgers, who returned the Giants’ safety punt at the end of Week 5, should retake the role against the New York Jets this week.

Tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) were limited again for back-to-back practices. Earlier this year, LaFleur stated that Bakhtiari would be “one day on, one day off,” which hasn’t been how the team has been using Bakhtiari throughout the week. Bakhtiari rotated at left tackle again in Week 5 after taking all but three snaps at left tackle in Week 4, due to international travel and the fact that the Packers were playing on turf. Jenkins has only been a full participant in one practice this year, including the summer, despite starting as the team’s right tackle. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (quadricep), who missed last week’s action, was limited again on Thursday, too.

The Jets are getting healthier, as defensive end Carl Lawson (ankle) and linebacker CJ Mosley (hip) were listed as full participants in practice today. That left just left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder, limited), linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle, limited) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson (ankle, non-participant) as the only Jets who were impacted by injury.