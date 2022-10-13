SB Nation Reacts, Week 6 Results: The Sky is Falling

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We asked and you answered. Below are the results from the Week 5 SB Nation Reacts surveys, both on the national level and from Acme Packing Company itself. According to you, the 2022 Packers have never looked worse.

National Results

The vast majority of fans on a national level think that roughing the passer calls have gone too far and that teams should be able to challenge the penalty for review. Unfortunately, it seems as though the NFL believes that the calls that have fans up in arms were the correct calls to begin with. For example, the league released a statement on Wednesday that said the roughing the passer penalty that Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones was penalized for was a “properly called foul.” I’m just not sure reviewing the plays solves the problems the league is facing in this aspect of the game.

Most fans are picking the Packers to beat the New York Jets this week, which isn’t a surprise considering the fact that Green Bay is a touchdown favorite at home.

Acme Packing Company results

If you want a visual for this rollercoaster of a season, the fan confidence poll is about as good as you’re going to get. Expectations were high coming into the year and then immediately dropped with a poor Week 1 showing against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans felt great about the team over their three-game winning streak but only about one in six fans think the team is currently moving in the right direction.

77 percent of you think that Green Bay’s passing game’s problems start with either coaching or scheme compared to just 23 percent of you who believe it’s an execution or personnel problem. After film review, head coach Matt LaFleur stated in his presser on Monday that he backed the team’s gameplan against the New York Giants and blamed most of the loss on the execution of the plays called in. This issue seems to be reaching a boiling point, as the answer is almost certainly going to come out in the next few games.

In Week 3, despite the team being .500 at the time, 87 percent of fans believed the Packers were going to win the North. Less than half of them remain as optimistic three games later, as Green Bay sits a full game and a head-to-head tie-breaker behind the North-leading Minnesota Vikings.

About one in five fans think the Packers are a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season, despite Green Bay being ranked fifth overall on DraftKings in Super Bowl odds. With the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles, two teams the Packers will play on the road in 2022, so far ahead of the pack, though, that can skew the numbers pretty drastically.