NFL Week 6 Picks: Can the Packers get another win as a touchdown favorite?

Through five games, the Green Bay Packers have now been favored by a touchdown or more three times. Once, way back in week two, they delivered with a comfortable win, defeating the Chicago Bears 27-10 at Lambeau Field.

The last two weeks, however, have been a different story. Two Sundays ago, the Packers hosted the New England Patriots as 9.5-point favorites but failed to cover the spread. They won that game by the skin of their teeth, emerging with a 27-24 overtime victory to move to 3-1 on the season. Then last Sunday, the green and gold lost outright to the New York Giants despite coming in favored by 8 points.

This week, the Packers carry a seven-point spread into their game against the New York Jets, according to DraftKings. This game is again at Lambeau Field, where the Packers tend to play well, but as noted above, the team is just 1-1 against the spread there so far this season, though they are 2-0 overall.

Sunday will also be the second time that the Packers break out their 1950s-era throwback uniforms, which they wore last season against the Washington Football Team. The Packers were also favored by a touchdown in that game (8 points, to be specific), and they covered that week with a 24-10 victory.

Will the Packers get a win, and will they get a convincing one this Sunday? APC’s writers are split a bit on our expectations; most are predicting a Green Bay victory, but those who are also are divided on the spread.

Take a look below at our picks for Sunday’s game as well as all of the other games around the NFL this week.

APC Week 6 Picks