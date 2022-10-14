Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Jets with Connor Rogers

Connor Rogers of SNY and Pro Football Focus was able to stop by to explain just who the surprisingly 3-2 New York Jets are. After Connor and Justis try to make a $28 Taco Bell order, they break down the key matchups and narratives going into the Week 6 matchup.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.