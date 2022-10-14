Pick the top play from the Packers’ week 5 loss to the Giants

The Packers’ first trip across the pond ended in disaster on Sunday, as the Daniel Jones-led New York Giants to a 27-22 victory. While the quality of many London games could qualify as a coordinated attack on the people of Britain, Sunday’s matchup featured two 3-1 teams and lived up to its billing for casual observers. For Packers fans? Not so much. The offensive struggles continued in the second half, as Aaron Rodgers and co. abandoned the quick game that powered their 20-10 lead in favor of unsuccessful deep shots. Outside of a Giants intentional safety, the Packers failed to score any points in the second half. Despite missing Saquon Barkley for a large chunk of the game and coming into Sunday without several weapons, the Giants took advantage of soft coverage from the Green Bay secondary, continually hitting crossers that resulted in first downs. Today’s top plays are focused on the first half of the game in hopes that what happens in London stays in London as the Packers are faced with a quick turnaround against the Jets this Sunday.

Allen Lazard Snags the Easy TD

Rodgers ➡️ Lazard for the first TD of the game



(via @packers) pic.twitter.com/mHUBavaQDS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 9, 2022

The Packers kicked off the game with an efficient 49-yard drive that stalled at the 22-yard line thanks to a delay of game but ended in a field goal. With only one pass attempt, a 35-yard completion to Randall Cobb on third down, it looked like the Packers would have their way running the ball. After a few punts back and forth, Aaron Rodgers and Romeo Doubs connected on the next drive to set the Packers up in Giants territory. Thanks to Rodgers and Robert Tonyan running the most efficient offense possible, otherwise known as defensive pass interference deep down the field, the Packers were in prime position at the Giants’ 4-yard line. A quick hitter to Allen Lazard notched the first touchdown of the game thanks to Doubs’ continued willingness as a blocker.

Marcedes Lewis catches the TD off of the fake

17th season.

1st catch of the year.

Six points



Marcedes Lewis for the TD!pic.twitter.com/an1RGqOxHp — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 9, 2022

After the Giants’ next drive was set back by an offensive holding penalty which forced them to settle for a field goal, the Packers opened up the second quarter with a strong response. A 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive ensued, with 34 yards from Aaron Jones to lead the way. The Marcedes Lewis goal-line touchdown was a thing of beauty. Lined up in I-formation, Christian Watson’s motion and ensuing end-around fake bought just enough time for Lewis to disengage from his block and leak out for the easy score. Count this as one of many first-half moments where the Packers looked like a team ready to roll. Unfortunately, the cheeseheads in the stands endured a painful second half marred by inexplicable coverages and poorly executed offense. The Packers had just three more drives in the game if we throw out the last-second Hail Mary attempt: a showing not fit for any sort of royalty.

Poll Which play from the Packers’ week 5 loss to the Giants was the best? Allen Lazard snags the easy TD

Marcedes Lewis catches the TD off of the fake

Other (Leave your pick in the comments!) vote view results 0% Allen Lazard snags the easy TD (0 votes)

80% Marcedes Lewis catches the TD off of the fake (8 votes)

20% Other (Leave your pick in the comments!) (2 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

That’s it for this week’s top plays as we look ahead to the New York Jets this weekend. Hopefully being on American soil is what the doctor ordered. That is what I will try to tell myself, at least. Be sure to join us on Twitter Spaces @acmepackingco during halftime of this Sunday’s game to either celebrate or commiserate.