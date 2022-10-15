 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 7 Saturday: Top 10 matchups with Penn State-Michigan, Bama-Tennessee

A top-ten matchup in Ann Arbor will help decide who will challenge Ohio State for the top spot in the Big Ten East this season.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Tennessee v Alabama Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images

As is usually the case, Big Ten’s East division continues to be by far the stronger of the conference’s two sides. There currently are three teams in that division in the top ten of the national rankings, though after today there will likely only be two.

That is because the 5th-ranked Michigan Wolverines will host the tenth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions today. FOX picked up this game as their “Big Noon Saturday” contest, putting it squarely in the early slate of games and robbing college football fans of a prime time top-ten matchup.

With both of those teams yet to play #2 Ohio State, this game should set up as a battle for the right to challenge the Buckeyes for the top spot in the East. Ohio State will visit Happy Valley at the end of the month on October 29th, a month before finishing the season by hosting Michigan on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

A few hours after the Big Ten matchup, the SEC will take over national attention with a top-ten game of its own. Alabama will travel to visit Tennessee in a 3 v. 6 matchup, one of the Crimson Tide’s first real tests of the season. That game will kick off at 3:30 Eastern as CBS’ premier game of the day.

Keep it here and discuss the events of this big Saturday around college football with us at APC!

CFB Week 7 Saturday Schedule

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
Iowa State #22 Texas 12:00 PM ABC DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
#10 Penn State #5 Michigan 12:00 PM FOX Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
Auburn #9 Ole Miss 12:00 PM ESPN Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
#19 Kansas Oklahoma 12:00 PM ESPN2 Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
Minnesota #24 Illinois 12:00 PM BTN Memorial Stadium Champaign, IL
#8 Oklahoma State #13 TCU 3:30 PM ABC Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
#3 Alabama #6 Tennessee 3:30 PM CBS Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
Arkansas BYU 3:30 PM ESPN LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, UT
Vanderbilt #1 Georgia 3:30 PM SEC Network Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
#15 NC State #18 Syracuse 3:30 PM ACC Network Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
Maryland Indiana 3:30 PM ESPN2 Memorial Stadium Bloomington, IN
Wisconsin Michigan State 4:00 PM FOX Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
Arizona Wasington 5:30 PM PAC-12 Network Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
LSU Florida 7:00 PM ESPN Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
#4 Clemson Florida State 7:30 PM ABC Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
Stanford Notre Dame 7:30 PM NBC Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
#16 Mississippi State #22 Kentucky 7:30 PM SEC Network Kroger Field Lexington, KY
Nebraska Purdue 7:30 PM BTN Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, IN
#7 USC #20 Utah 8:00 PM FOX Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
North Carolina Duke 8:00 PM ACC Network Wallace Wade Stadium Durham, NC

