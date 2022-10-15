College Football Week 7 Saturday: Top 10 matchups with Penn State-Michigan, Bama-Tennessee

As is usually the case, Big Ten’s East division continues to be by far the stronger of the conference’s two sides. There currently are three teams in that division in the top ten of the national rankings, though after today there will likely only be two.

That is because the 5th-ranked Michigan Wolverines will host the tenth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions today. FOX picked up this game as their “Big Noon Saturday” contest, putting it squarely in the early slate of games and robbing college football fans of a prime time top-ten matchup.

With both of those teams yet to play #2 Ohio State, this game should set up as a battle for the right to challenge the Buckeyes for the top spot in the East. Ohio State will visit Happy Valley at the end of the month on October 29th, a month before finishing the season by hosting Michigan on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

A few hours after the Big Ten matchup, the SEC will take over national attention with a top-ten game of its own. Alabama will travel to visit Tennessee in a 3 v. 6 matchup, one of the Crimson Tide’s first real tests of the season. That game will kick off at 3:30 Eastern as CBS’ premier game of the day.

