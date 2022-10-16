How to watch Packers vs. Jets in NFL Week 6

For the first time since he made a jump from San Francisco to the Big Apple, Mike LaFleur will coach against his brother Matt’s team in a regular season game. Mike, the younger of the two, is the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, who are in Wisconsin today to play Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers.

The Packers head into the week six matchup fresh off their trip to London a week ago, which ended in defeat at the hands of the Jets’ proverbial roommates, the New York Giants. Additionally, today’s game is the only one in a span of five weeks that the Packers will play at Lambeau Field, as the team is on the road for three straight games afterwards.

Here is your game primer for today’s Packers-Jets contest, and be sure to join us back here later today for our game thread.

WHO?

New York Jets (3-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-2)

WHEN?

Sunday, October 16, 2022

12:00 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 113 or 231

Online Streaming

NFL+ app (for areas with local broadcast)

NFL Sunday Ticket (for out-of-market areas)

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Packers -7

Over/under total: 45.5

Last Meeting

Week 15 2018: Packers 44, @Jets 38 (OT)

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular Season: Jets lead 8-5-0

Current Streak: Packers have won last 3 straight