NFL Week 6 Sunday Schedule: Bills-Chiefs promises rematch of thrilling playoff game

A rare full national broadcast in the afternoon game is well-deserved, featuring a rematch of one of the most incredible playoff games in recent memory.

By Evan "Tex" Western
The AFC Divisional Playoff game last season between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs was one of the most exciting and incredible football games in recent memory. The two teams combined for three touchdowns and 24 points in just the last two minutes of regulation before the Chiefs won with a touchdown in overtime.

Today, football fans get to see the first meeting between these teams since that game, with the Chiefs once again hosting at Arrowhead Stadium. Led by exciting young quarterbacks, these two teams are both 4-1 on the young season and they look like the favorites to meet in an AFC Championship Game.

That game will take place in the late afternoon time slot, but it will not be competing for air time on CBS with any other contests, so every TV market in the USA will have it available on local television. The other national game today comes on Sunday Night Football when the two top teams in the NFC East square off as the 4-1 Cowboys visit the last undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Today’s games should make for a great day of football. Keep it here after the Green Bay Packers’ game against the New York Jets to discuss all the other games on today’s schedule.

Week 6 NFL Sunday

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
Baltimore Ravens New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
New England Patriots Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH
Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM CBS Ceasars Superdome New Orleans, LA
Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN
New York Jets Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX Lambeau Field Green Bay, WI
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pittsbugh Steelers 1:00 PM FOX Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
San Francisco 49ers Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Minnesota Vikings Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM FOX SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Arizona Cardinals Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM NBC Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA

